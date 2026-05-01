India PR Distribution New Delhi [India], April 30: What does it take to build a legacy in real estate? It takes decades of consistency, the trust of 8,500+ happy families, the strength of a 1,000+ workforce, and the vision to deliver 21 million square feet of developed space across 60+ projects. For Shalimar Corp, this is not just data--it is a story of evolution, resilience, and ambition that continues to shape skylines across Uttar Pradesh and beyond. Over the years, Shalimar has transformed into a diversified business group with footprints in real estate, infrastructure, and civil construction. Today, the company stands as a prominent name in North India's real estate landscape, known for blending modern living with refined aesthetics rooted in Lucknow's cultural ethos.

Shalimar has not just built homes--it has built communities that reflect changing urban aspirations. Landmark developments including Shalimar One World, Shalimar KSMB Garden Bay, Shalimar Gallant, Shalimar Grand, and Shalimar Mannat are just a few examples of benchmarks from over 60 plus diverse projects have redefined integrated living by combining residential spaces with lifestyle-driven amenities, green landscapes, and community-centric planning. Over the time, many of these features have gone on to influence broader real estate trends, positioning Shalimar as a trendsetter in the sector. A defining aspect of Shalimar's approach has been its focus on timely delivery - reflecting a careful balance of planning, execution, and customer-centric design.

At the core of this growth story lies a commitment to knowledge, efficient management, and transparency. Managing Director Khalid Masood emphasizes the company's forward-looking vision, said that Shalimar continues to focus on delivering world-class developments while ensuring sustainable and balanced growth. With a strong team of over 1,000 professionals, the company is now gearing up for its next phase of expansion. Plans for 2026-27 include strategic developments in emerging cities like Varanasi, along with key projects in Lucknow and other cities of Uttar Pradesh. The focus remains on expanding both residential and commercial footprints while maintaining quality and innovation. The company's ability to consistently deliver quality projects has contributed to a growing base of satisfied homeowners. For residents, the Shalimar experience goes beyond infrastructure - it is about trust, responsiveness, and a sense of belonging. "Overall, I am happy with the quality of the house and Shalimar's coordination. I appreciate the support and anticipate the same forever," said Rajeev Tilara, a resident at Garden Bay Aster.

Echoing similar sentiments, Divij Narayan, a resident at Valencia County, shared, "Moving to Shalimar is one of those decisions I wish I'd made sooner. The serene ambiance and ample amenities make it a truly exceptional place to call home." As cities expand and lifestyles transform, the company continues to align its developments with the aspirations of modern India--creating spaces that are not just built for today, but designed for the future. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by India PR Distribution. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)