Shallu Jindal appointed as Chancellor of OP Jindal University

You would like to read
- Another milestone for Shoolini University with h-index touching 75
- Chancellor Naveen Jindal plans to invest Rs 1,000 crore for futuristic expansion of JGU
- Jindal Global Law School enters global top 100 in the world
- Jindal Global Business School (JGBS) launches specialisation in Media, Entertainment & Sports with student immersion experience at UCLA
- Leading corporate law firms recruit graduates of Jindal Global Law School in 2020 and 2021
Raipur (Chhattisgarh)/New Delhi [India], August 19 (ANI/OP Jindal University): Chairman of JSPL Foundation and Director of Jindal Steel & Power Shallu Jindal has been appointed new Chancellor of OP Jindal University, Raigarh, Chhattisgarh. Governor of Chhattisgarh Sushri Anusuiya Uikey appointed Jindal to the post on 18th August 2021.
Jindal is a highly accomplished Kuchipudi danseuse and a noted social contributor with various honours for her contribution to the field of art and culture, education and sustainable community development in India. She has been Chairperson of the National National Bal Bhavan, the Founder President of the Young FICCI Ladies Organisation (YFLO) and Vice President Flag foundation India.
As the Chairperson of JSPL Foundation, Jindal has positively impacted many lives through her creative initiatives, impacting two million people in Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Jharkhand, Delhi and other parts of the country. She has compiled books like Tiranga and Freedom. She has authored her first book for children titled 'India: An Alphabet Ride'. She has been honoured with the CMO Asia's Best Social Entrepreneur Award in Singapore, Mahatma Awards for Leadership in Corporate Social Responsibility, the Golden Peacock Award on Social-Cultural Leadership in London and the Aekalavya Award in Singapore.
She is also the recipient of Bharat Nirman Award 35th Women Empowerment Award, Rex Karmaveer Puraskaar- artist for change', second Aaadhi Aabadi Women Achievers Award. Jindal was conferred with Rajiv Gandhi Excellence Awards, Indira Gandhi Priyadarshini Award, Devadasi national award and Urvashi Samman for her outstanding services and achievements in the field of Indian Classical Dance.
This story is provided by OP Jindal University. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/OP Jindal University)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor