Shallu Jindal appointed as Chancellor of OP Jindal University

Raipur (Chhattisgarh)/New Delhi [India], August 19 (ANI/OP Jindal University): Chairman of JSPL Foundation and Director of Jindal Steel & Power Shallu Jindal has been appointed new Chancellor of OP Jindal University, Raigarh, Chhattisgarh. Governor of Chhattisgarh Sushri Anusuiya Uikey appointed Jindal to the post on 18th August 2021.

Jindal is a highly accomplished Kuchipudi danseuse and a noted social contributor with various honours for her contribution to the field of art and culture, education and sustainable community development in India. She has been Chairperson of the National National Bal Bhavan, the Founder President of the Young FICCI Ladies Organisation (YFLO) and Vice President Flag foundation India.

As the Chairperson of JSPL Foundation, Jindal has positively impacted many lives through her creative initiatives, impacting two million people in Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Jharkhand, Delhi and other parts of the country. She has compiled books like Tiranga and Freedom. She has authored her first book for children titled 'India: An Alphabet Ride'. She has been honoured with the CMO Asia's Best Social Entrepreneur Award in Singapore, Mahatma Awards for Leadership in Corporate Social Responsibility, the Golden Peacock Award on Social-Cultural Leadership in London and the Aekalavya Award in Singapore.

She is also the recipient of Bharat Nirman Award 35th Women Empowerment Award, Rex Karmaveer Puraskaar- artist for change', second Aaadhi Aabadi Women Achievers Award. Jindal was conferred with Rajiv Gandhi Excellence Awards, Indira Gandhi Priyadarshini Award, Devadasi national award and Urvashi Samman for her outstanding services and achievements in the field of Indian Classical Dance.

