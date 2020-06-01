Shanti Foundation distributes thousands of ration bags to the needy amid COVID-19 crisis

To extend its support in these difficult times, Shanti Foundation has taken an initiative by providing a bag full of essentials food including wheat, rice, dal, cooking oil, sugar and basic spices, to support the families in need. Each bag contains around 15 kg essentials food.

Currently, Shanti Foundation is operating in rural Delhi, Rajasthan, Pune, Bangalore, Chennai, Punjab and a few other states to lend a helping hand. While doing so, Shanti Foundation is also making sure to go eco-friendly as the essentials are being packed in a specially made long lasting, re-usual bag.

The first launch of bags distribution, took place in Pune on May 31, 2020 and another 100 bags anticipated in next three to four days. Similarly distribution process will be followed in other states, each schedule for distribution will be announced as we go along. Each location, efforts are made to involve local authorities and or police to ensure safe and orderly distribution.

"Shanti Foundation has always tried its best to come forward and help the needy. We take it as our responsibility and will always lend our support to the best of our capabilities. By providing food bags, we are simply trying to ease off a tiny fraction of the sufferings being faced by the underprivileged section of our society. We just hope that our initiative makes a difference!" said Mr. Surinder Rametra, Founder of Shanti Foundation, while throwing some more light about the initiative.

Shanti Foundation, is a trust registered in India under the Charitable Act 1860 (Trust, Foundation), having Mission of Women Empowerment; Helping Destitute; Awareness of Healthcare and Environment Causes and Promoting Education in Rural India.

The trust, based on the values and principles for which Shanti Devi stood throughout her life, is a strong believer of 'Innovative Benevolence' - a powerful model that exists in the form of institutions that go beyond the lifetime of its founders and continue to impact future generations. It is an approach that allows sustained institutionalized philanthropy, high impact and socio-economic transformation.

It will be implementing various prototypes with the intent to build scalable and sustainable models. At the same time, the trust shall continue to expand the areas of impact with the collaboration with CSR in the corporate sector, NGO's, funding enterprises and other like-minded contributors. The Trust is guided by several eminent educationist, industrialist, and philanthropist group having a common goal to enhance its mission.

