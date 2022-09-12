Sharjah Cricket presents Skyexch.net 47th Bukhatir League 2022

New Delhi [India], September 12 (ANI/PNN): The Skyexch.net 47th Bukhatir 50 Overs League started on Saturday, September 10. A total of 12 teams are participating in this event across 30 days.

11 Ace, Ajman Heroes, DCC Starlets, Pacific Group, Seven Districts, Colatta Chocolates, Sharjah Cricket Academy, Interglobe Marine, Sri Lions, Future Mattress, Karwan CC, and The Vision Shipping are the 12 participating teams in the tournament.

Twelve teams are divided into four groups. They will compete against each other in a 50-over format.

DCC Starlets and Pacific Group will play the opening encounter of the season.

Catch the live-action exclusively on FanCode from September 10 to October 9, 2022.

All competition games will be played at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah.

Throughout the tournament, a total of 28 games will be played. There will be 18 games contested in the league rounds, which the knockout phases will follow. In the knockout rounds, there will be two plate semifinals, four quarterfinals, two semifinals, a plate final, and a final.

Colatta Chocolates

Krishan Paul, Laxman Sreekumar, Mohammed Aqeel, Renjith Mani (c), Akhil Das, Arjun Rajan, Krishna Kumar Ramakrishnan, Manpreet Singh, Mohtasim Jakati, Shanib Muhammad, Shyam Ramesh, Vishnu Ramesh, Hari Prasanth (Wk), Janaka Chaturanga, SapandeepSingh (Wk), Abdul Safar, Muhammad Zeeshan Butt, Nikhil Srinivasan, Taimoor Ali, Vinshad Puthamkulam.

DCC Starlets

Aaraash Raheja, Dhairya Desai, Shahrukh Amin, Shaurya Singh, Shival Bawa, Abdullah Tarique, JaidityaMalik, Karan Dhiman, Shrey Sethi (c) and (Wk), VaibhavVaswani (Wk), Amaan Ali, Harshit Seth, Mathew George, Rachit Ghosh, Rishabh Mukherjee, SaadAbdullah, Shubh Mehta, Yug Sharma.

Interglobe Marine

Basil Hameed,Chundangapoyil Rizwan,MuhammadTaimoor,Sandeep Singh,Vishnu Sukumaran,YasirKaleem,Amaan Maulvi,Hameed Khan,ShahnawazKhan,Touqeer Riyasat,Asif Khan (Wk),Asif Mumtaz(c),Attaullah,Gopakumar Gopalakrishnan,HarryBharwal,Junaid Siddique,Luqman Hazrat,MohammadZahid.

Future Mattress

Adil Mirza (c),Alishan Sharafu,Ansar Khan,MuhammadUsman,Syed Haider,Aryan Lakra,Rohan Mustafa,SardarBahzad,Shoaib Laghari,Tahir Latif,TasawarJammu,Umair Ali,Zawar Farid,Abdul Shakoor (Wk),SaifJanjua (Wk),Abdul Ghaffar,Akif Raja,HaiderAli,Muhammad Mudassar.

The Vision Shipping

Aditya Shanware, Ali Abid, Junaid Shamsudheen, Mohammad Nadeem, Waheed Ahmed, Arsalan Bashir, Fayyaz Ahmed, Ikram Janjua, Imran Javed, Jawad Ghani, Sajad Malook, Saqib Mahmood, Shahbaz Ali, Ubaidullah Muhammad, Muhammad Umar Arshad (Wk), Sajjad Ali Hashmi (Wk), Irad Ali, Muhammad Rohid, Sadaf Hussain.

Seven Districts

Lahiru Sandaruwan, Muhammad Haider, Muhammad Sagheer, Naveed Haider, Muhammad Uzair, Muhammad Zameer, Shahzad Ali, Wahab Hassan, Farman Ali (Wk), Muhammad Kashif (Wk), Abdul Ghaffar, Ajmal Khan, Muhammad Farooq, Muhammad Saghir Khan, Shahid Nawaz.

Karwan CC

Ali Khan, Dawood Ejaz, Haris Khanzada, MoazzamHayat, Rameez Shahzad, Nadir Hussain, Qamar Awan, Sardar Bahzad, Tariq Mehmood, Furqan Khalil (Wk), Babar Iqbal, Hafeez ur Rehman, Imran Khan jr, SaifGhauri, Sheraz Piya, Usama Mir, Zahid Ali.

Ajman Heroes

Adnan ul Mulk Nawab (c), Faisal Baig, Faizan Sheikh, Sagar Kalyan, Saqlain Haider, Yash Jai Kumar, Adnan Arif, Ibthisam Sait, Nasir Aziz, Sanchit Sharma, Sheridan Hadfield, Wajahat Rasool Adnan Khan (Wk), Khalid Shah (Wk), Ankur Sangwan, Charith Nirmal, Mohammed Ajmal, Nav Pabreja, Sheldon Dcruz, Sultan Ahmed

11Ace

Fayyaz Ahmed, Usman Khan, Vibhor Shahi, NihalUmesh Ullal, Shahan Akram, Riaz Khaliq, Israr Ahmed, Usman Masood, Rahul Khanna, Shafi Ullah, Rahul Bhatia, Kaunain Abbas, Amir Ullah Khan, KK Jiyas, Sharif Asadullah, Salman Saleem I

Pacific Group

Zeeshan Abid, Tanvir Javed, Ansh Tandon, SapandeepSingh, Jiju Janardhanan, Umer Farooq-I, Wasim Akram, Saqib Manshad, Mohammad Waseem, Niaz Khan-I, Moosa Khan, Hamdan Tahir, Laxman Manjrekar, Abdul Khaliq, Zahoor Khan, Sabir Rao, Rizwan KS

Sri Lions

Vinushka Silva, Suranga Madushanka, Waruna Perera, Isham Ghouse, Poorna Silva, Sasika Samarajeeva, Dilisara Sasanka, Pawantha Weerasinghe, PrashathMahadurage, Nethpriya Dinamuni, ShehanThandakkara, Tharaka Dananjaya, Vikum Sanjaya, Sumusu Asanka Fernando, Mohamad Sihan, Mohamed Aslam

Sharjah Cricket Academy

Aryan Saxena, Zainullah, Hassan Khan II, Muhammad Ismail I, Kashish Panseja, Rayan Khan, SimranjeetSingh Kang, Yuvraj Barua, Noor Ayobi, Harsh Desai, Aayan Khan, Mohsin Chaudhry, Aryansh Sharma, MuditAgarwal, Unaib Rehman, Faisal Altaf, Maroof Merchant, Omid Rahman, Hilal Afghan

(https://www.skyexch.net) has been steadily growing since it previously sponsored numerous cricketing events. The Sixty, the Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20 2022, the ICC Academy Summer Cup, the most recent Test series between Pakistan and Sri Lanka, and Road SafetyWorld Series 2022 and many others are a few of these.

This Story has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content in this article. (ANI/PNN)

DISCLAIMER

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)