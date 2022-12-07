ShikshaCoach listed out Top 10 CAT Coaching Classes in India for CAT 2023

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], December 7 (ANI/PNN): ShikshaCoach is an India Coaching Institute discovery platform founded in 2020 by Morena-based 23 Old Anurag Singhal (graduate of Delhi University) with a mission to transform the Ed-Tech world and provides you with all the information about your desired coaching institute. It is a website that provides you with information regarding coaching/home tutors, and so on about Fee structure, infrastructure, facilities, and study material. It gives you details about their address so that if you wish to visit their center, you can easily do it. Today ShikshaCoach are serving around 2,00,000 students per month. They are helping them with coaching classes, preparation tips, etc.

With lot of research and experience, ShikshaCoach gives a list of the Top 10 CAT coaching in India, so that students can able to get the best coaching and career advice from the best mentor across the country. Last year in 2022, a total of 2.30 lakh students took the exam. While IIMs are yet to release exact numbers, about 2.55 lakh candidates have registered for CAT 2022 exam. And in 2023, it seems to reach 3 lakh students for the CAT exam. So if you are also planning to give CAT exam in 2023 so please must read this article before taking coaching classes. The following list includes a few of India's best CAT coaching facilities: -

QDS Pro: The leading test preparation Institute and India's Top-ranked QDS Pro is based in Mumbai and offers unmatched test preparation services for all entrance exams for study abroad, including the GMAT, GRE, SAT, IELTS, TOEFL, and all entrance exams for Indian MBA programs, including the CAT, MAH-CET, BBA Entrance Exams, NMAT, SNAP, XAT, CMAT,... They offer a wide range of services, such as live online tutoring, offline coaching centers in Mumbai, video lectures (self-prep courses), question-answering sessions, mock test programs, and at-home tutoring.

Career launcher: I was enrolled in Career Launcher's MBA classic program, and they assisted me in getting ready for my CAT exam. I used the application to help me with the countdown mocks, and the live analysis following each mock was quite beneficial. After that, I signed up for PDP tailored to help me prepare for interviews. Online tutoring sessions for the CAT and other MBA admission exams are known as "CAT Online Classes." You can watch these CAT online coaching sessions live from the convenience of your home on your desktop, laptop, or mobile device. The goal of CAT Online Classes is to give you a true classroom experience at a time and place that works for you.

T.I.M.E: One of the top CAT coaching facilities in India is Triumphant Institute of Management Education Pvt Ltd (T.I.M.E. Institute). Its main office is in Hyderabad. It is the top test preparation center in India and has a presence throughout the country. Since its founding in 1992, T.I.M.E. has grown to include 190 branches across 100 Indian villages and cities. Additionally, a classroom and an online program are offered. More than 40 specialists and professionals who are IIT/IIM graduates make up the core faculty team of T.I.M.E. For a candidate participating in the CAT course, TIME offers demo lessons in addition to study materials, sample test series, doubt-solving sessions with experienced professionals, and more. It is one of the most well-known MBA coaching programs in India. There are roughly 119 cities with T.I.M.E coaching facilities, totalling about 238. They offer services like study materials, question-and-answer sessions, video lectures, and examinations. The CAT course will set you back Rs 60,000.

IMS: IMS immediately comes to mind while thinking of CAT coaching! IMS has been assisting students with their CAT preparation for more than 40 years. IMS has significantly broadened its product offerings over the years to include all varieties of MBA coaching, including preparation for exams like the XAT, IIFT, NMAT, SNAP, TISSNET, CMAT, MAT, ATMA, and KMAT. IMS has regularly been rated as India's top CAT coaching center. Some of the greatest CAT instructors available in the market are employed by IMS Cochin; they are IIM and other top B-school alumni with 10+ years of CAT teaching expertise. These mentors make sure that hundreds of students succeed on their path to a top business school each year. 99 centers are part of IMS in India. This coaching center offers a variety of amenities, such as video lectures, practice exams, mentoring, test series, and study guides. The CAT training course offered by IMS costs 40K.

Career endeavor: As they prepare to face life head-on, the young aspirants' attitudes, abilities, and confidence are all shaped by Endeavor's DNA! A team of Top B-school alumni that have a track record of providing the greatest results from the start power Endeavor. Endeavor has carved out a unique position in the market by putting in place a scalable back-end to enable the highest quality of service offered in the sector. The company's moderate but steady growth, which ensures growth with a conservative but long-term attitude, reflects this. Thus, "Dream. Endeavor" serves as our motto.

MBA Guru: Connaught Place, Delhi's MBA Guru offers CAT, XAT, SNAP, CMAT, and MAT coaching. In Noida, it is also present. Best renowned for its CAT Coaching, MBA Guru is the top-ranked CAT coaching in Delhi. MBA Guru also offers printed notes, test series, distance learning programs, doubt sessions, periodic performance tests, classrooms, and counselling sessions for a better coaching experience. Would you like to enroll in the MBA Guru exam series or courses? Discover all the information about MBA Guru's professors, infrastructure, and more below. Before making a choice, consider the reviews for the MBA Guru center in Connaught Place, Delhi. By submitting an online application using the Avail Discount Form, you can take advantage of Exambazaar's special discount on MBA Guru fees.

iQuanta: When compared to other players, iQuanta has achieved more in just four years since its founding than they have in 15 years. iQuanta, which was formerly a newcomer to the market, is now acknowledged as India's best CAT Online Coaching. Although iQuanta has been effective in assisting students in achieving their goals, it has also gained something more valuable than quantifiable outcomes--trust. Along with online coaching for the CAT exam, iQuanta also provides instruction for the GDPI, NMAT, SNAP, LRDI, Quant, VARC, and XAT. iQuanta is regarded as one of the top CAT online coachings because of this. The CAT 2021 exam included several questions that were taken directly from the study guides of the students, according to their reviews.

PT Education: In addition to its 37 locations around India, PT Education in Delhi's Connaught Place offers coaching for the CAT, SAT, GRE, IELTS, TOEFL, IAS, CLAT, Bank PO, XAT, SNAP, CMAT, MAT, AILET, SBI PO, IBPS PO, IBPS Clerk, and IBPS RRB exams. Additionally, it is present in 32 other Indian cities, including Jaipur, Surat, Indore, Bhopal, and Bhilwara. The CAT Coaching offered by PT Education, which ranks #14 among CAT Coachings in Delhi, is its speciality. Additionally, PT Education offers printed notes, test series, doubt-clearing sessions, periodic performance tests, online lectures, and classrooms for a better coaching experience. There are numerous centers for it all around the nation. There are courses available that range in length from one to three years. The pupils can get digital learning using it. The CAT course is 16 K, and it is provided by PT Education.

Hit bullseyes: Our adventure started in Pune in 1996 with a group of IIM and XLRI alumni establishing the groundwork for classroom coaching, which later rose to become the industry standard in North India. With a solid foundation in physical classroom coaching, when the market began to transition from offline to online testing, we transferred that experience to the field of online test preparation. By 2013, we had our backend set up and launched hitbullseye.com, a one-stop shop for the student community that satisfies all requirements for aptitude-based test preparation. We have taught more than 100,000 students and are currently India's most rapidly expanding online MBA test preparation platform, ranking second in our category according to Alexa rankings.

Byju's: Byju's is one of India's most sought-after CAT coaching institutes, and its reputation has grown in recent years. Starting at kid levels, it offers classes for all skill levels. Byju's CAT training has become popular as well. Byju Raveendran and Santosh PN are the instructors. They work well as a cohesive unit. They have a strong web presence, and mobile apps are also well-liked. They offer online and mobile application tools for the Common Admission Test. Candidates are guided by the course, which also helps them to solidify their fundamentals and resolve any questions they may have. CAT classes with Byju cost 45 K.

To apply for CAT 2023, visit the official website for CAT 2023 - (https://iimcat.ac.in/) after that Click on New Candidate Registration and fill in all the basic details- name, DOB, email address, phone number, and country of origin. A unique user ID and password will be sent to your registered email address and mobile number after verification. After clicking on applying to fill out the form and Fill up the personal, academic, and work experience details such as the father's name, mother's name, date of birth, gender, nationality, category, address, graduation percentage, class 10th & 12th marks, and full-time work experience.

