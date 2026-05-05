PNN Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], May 5: Shreyas Group, led by Founder Gandra Srinivas Rao, has announced a major expansion roadmap, focusing on building a powerful media, events, sports, and experience-driven ecosystem across India. The key highlight of this announcement is the launch of a village & town-level entrepreneurship model, aiming to create 10,000 entrepreneurs in Phase-1 across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. Introduces Village & Town Entrepreneurship Model Shreyas Group is launching a grassroots entrepreneurship model, empowering youth and fan communities across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. Individuals can become Shreyas representatives in their villages and towns, generating leads across events, real estate, retail, and agriculture verticals, while earning through a structured business model. "The company aims to onboard 10,000 entrepreneurs in Phase-1. "We are not just building businesses. We are creating entrepreneurs. This model empowers youth to become business owners in their own regions" said Shreyas Srinivas Rao.

A strong legacy With a strong legacy of 15+ years, 5000+ events, and 2500+ movie promotions, Shreyas Group has established itself as a leading name in India's experiential entertainment space. The group is now expanding aggressively across media & film promotions (Hindi, Punjabi, Bhojpuri, Oriya), AI-driven content production (Shreyas AI Frames), and a next-generation platform - ATT (Any Time Theatre). Alongside, the company is scaling its events ecosystem through Shreyas Corporate Club and Shreyas Utsav and real estate development via Shreyas Future City Developers. Under Shreyas Future City Developers, the group is expanding with Shreyas One City, Shreyas Signature projects, and Highway Outlet Malls, focusing on experience-driven developments.

Expands Media & Film Promotions Across India As part of its growth strategy, Shreyas Group is strengthening its media and entertainment vertical with expansion into multiple film industries, including Hindi, Punjabi, Bhojpuri, and Oriya. The company is also launching Shreyas AI Frames, an AI-powered video production studio, and developing ATT (Any Time Theatre), a next-generation entertainment platform. "Media and entertainment have always been our foundation. With AI, content, and new-age platforms, we are building the future of storytelling and audience engagement," said Gandra Srinivas Rao, Founder, Shreyas Group. Launches Corporate & Social Event IP Ecosystem Through Shreyas Corporate Club, the company is introducing proprietary corporate engagement formats, Weekend Farming Experience, and Village Tour Experience. Simultaneously, Shreyas Utsav will focus on premium weddings, large-scale social events, and the development of convention centers and event infrastructure, creating a complete celebration ecosystem.

Focus on Social Impact & Rural Integration Through Shreyas Impact Foundation, the group aims to support 10,000 girl child education (long-term vision), starting with 100+ beneficiaries. Additionally, Shreyas Farmer Society will focus on building farmer networks and integrating agriculture with consumer ecosystems. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)