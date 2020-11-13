Shriram City launches special festive season schemes on two-wheeler finance for Indian Market

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 13 (ANI/NewsVoir): Shriram City Union Finance (Shriram City), India's largest two-wheeler financier, has launched a series of attractive schemes and irresistible offers for two-wheelers buyers in Uttar Pradesh, keen to finalize their purchase decisions during the auspicious festive season.

The schemes offered by Shriram City not only provide low-cost finance, but also promise hassle-free on the spot delivery of two-wheelers to the customers in just 90 minutes. And also helps customers to get timely delivery considering the festive season.

Minimal documentation and low rate of interest (RoI) starting from 6.99 per cent per annum are among the key highlights of the schemes launched by Shriram City. The company has launched a special scheme for scooters of all brands with low RoI and minimum documentation. It has introduced another special scheme for 100 CC bikes with low down payments on all bike brands.

Keeping in view that the customers in rural area lack proper documentation, Shriram City has incorporated their interests in these festive offers by providing schemes that do not require them to furnish their income proof. It has provided rural customers and farmers with the facility of low down payments. These schemes are specially designed for the Indian customer base specially from tier II and below categories of cities.

"We have come up with irresistible two-wheeler loan offers for our valued customers with the aim to make their dream come true at this most auspicious period. Keeping in mind that in rural India, people cannot easily fulfil the need of down payment and elaborate documentation, we have minimized these requirements in our loan schemes. At Shriram City, we are committed to ensure low RoI, easy documentation, hassle-free processes and instant loan approval," said YS Chakravarti, MD & CEO, Shriram City Union Finance.

He added that Shriram City, with its especially crafted schemes looks forward to serve its customers in a way that they do not postpone buying a two-wheeler of their choice just because they don't have cash in hand. "With these schemes we wish to become partner of our customers in their celebrations and share the joy of making their two-wheeler dream come true," said Chakravarti.

Considering that the major percentage of two-wheeler penetration in India is in urban market, while it is very low in rural areas where 70 per cent of the population live, the efforts of Shriram City are significantly commendable. The growth of the Indian two-wheeler industry, especially in rural belt, is largely dependent on the availability of financing avenues to the customers.

Buying a two-wheeler with the help of Shriram City loan in a quick and hassle-free manner has made it India's largest two-wheeler financier.

Shriram City with its exclusive tailor made two-wheeler financing solutions aims to ensure that the purchase of two-wheeler remains affordable and convenient for its valued customers. The company has a nationwide presence in scooter and motorcycle showrooms as their preferred financing partner. The company's executives remain available with the dedication to work hard and make the customers' two-wheeler dream come true.

Incorporated in the year 1986, Shriram City Union Finance is a part of Shriram Group which is in the forty-sixth year of its existence. Shriram City Union Finance is India's leading deposit accepting Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC) and one of the frontrunners in retail financing space.

The company is among the largest financiers of MSMEs and two-wheelers in the country. It also offers multiple loan products for acquiring assets such as commercial vehicles, passenger vehicles and home loans. In addition, Shriram City Union Finance offers loan against gold ornaments and for personal consumption.

Along with lending products Shriram City also offers Fixed Deposits at the highest rates in India i.e. 8.40 per cent p.a. and additional 0.40 per cent p.a. for senior citizens. A deposit-accepting NBFC, Shriram City has, for the year ended March 2020, registered Assets under Management of over Rs 29085 crore with a current customer base of 40.76 lakh borrowers.

Shriram City Union Finance embraces state-of-the-art technologies with a secured network and centralized monitoring capability which ensures availability of the right information to the authorized users of the branch.

