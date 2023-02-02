SignO creates a disruption in the Indian "Trucking" Industry

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 2 (ANI/PNN): India is seeing a shortage of & gt;25 per cent in the truck driver space with only ~750 drivers being available for every 1000 trucks.

Nearly 98 per cent of truck drivers in India covered in a study by Asia-Africa Supply Chain Transform Health Alliance in June said they did not want their family members to join the driving profession. While it is important to find the "WHY", it is a priority to find out - "WHAT" would happen if this takes form.

Low dignity of labour, irregular pay, erratic hours and increasing accidents are the reasons why drivers lack the motivation to continue their job. And, with the current trend of reducing number of drivers, all major economies of the World are at the brink of crippling as road transport continues to remain the backbone.

SignO, a 100 per cent bootstrapped startup founded by IIM & IIT Alumni and industry specialists steps up to solve this key risk to economy and unveils India's 1st Commercial Driver Management Strategy that has changed over 5000+ lives in the past 3 years.

With a vision of an equitable social contract between fleet owners and drivers that bridges the systemic trust deficit by guaranteeing assurance to the former and a voice to the latter, SignO is proving DAAS - "Driver As A Service".

SignO developed an AI-based vernacular voice call BOT, which simplifies the process of Driver Sourcing, Briefing, Filtering, Recruiting with digital KYC, 100 times faster than the normal process.

With every driver having passed through a series of training and verifications, they are also being tech-enabled and highly skilled to ease out every logistics process. Thus, fleet owners get the comfort, flexibility and confidence of hiring drivers for their fleets on both, a monthly and an ad-hoc basis.

Empowerment of drivers has been identified by the company to be the only way the industry can correct the demand-supply dynamics and thus SignO is actively involved in creating a better ecosystem for the driver including timely payments, adequate soft-skills and technical training to match up with evolving trucks, health checks, workman compensation, insurance and even a perfectly planned roster to allow the drivers to spend time at home as well.

With well-trained and cared for drivers, the driver take a step ahead and have generated over 10-15 per cent extra fuel efficiencies and a 99 per cent on-time delivery leading to over 25 per cent cost saving for the company.

Drivers are empowered to see themselves as employees of the company, and thereby align their goals and actions to the benefit of the company in the long run.

The driver shortage problem isn't unique to the Indian subcontinent but is instead a global challenge. The EU, US and Canada have over 20-25 per cent of their driver hiring mandates unfulfilled.

The increased reliability factor driven by SignO's technology and management strategy is enabling the company to start moving towards its end goal of becoming the green channel for drivers to choose to drive anywhere in the world.

Read More: (https://www.signo.in)

This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)