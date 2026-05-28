VMPL New Delhi [India], May 27: Simplex Castings Ltd has received approval from the Research Designs & Standards Organisation (RDSO), under the Ministry of Indian Railways, marking a significant development in the company's return to the railway manufacturing segment that once formed the backbone of its business. The approval allows the company to undertake prototype testing for Cast Steel CASNUB Bogies and several key railway wagon components under RDSO's fresh registration process. The approved scope includes Cast Steel Side Frames, Cast Steel Bolsters, Centre Pivot Assemblies, and CASNUB 22HS/22HS(M) and 22RFT Bogies, all of which are critical components used in freight wagon systems across Indian Railways.

The prototype testing will be conducted in accordance with RDSO's technical and quality standards, enabling the company to participate in upcoming railway tenders and strengthen its presence in India's rapidly expanding rail infrastructure ecosystem. The development comes at a time when Indian Railways is witnessing large-scale investments in freight mobility, wagon modernization, dedicated freight corridors and logistics infrastructure. Industry experts believe the demand for advanced railway components is expected to rise significantly over the next few years as capacity expansion projects continue across the sector. For Simplex Castings, the approval represents more than just a regulatory milestone. The Bhilai-based engineering and metallurgy company was historically among the major players in the cast bogie segment and previously commanded an estimated 60-70 percent market share in the category. The latest approval is expected to help the company rebuild its railway business while leveraging its long-standing manufacturing expertise and legacy relationships in the sector.

The company said its marketing team has already begun actively tracking and bidding for relevant railway tenders, while capital expenditure is currently underway at its manufacturing facility to support large-scale bogie production. Simplex Castings expects the railway segment to emerge as a major revenue contributor in the coming years. The company estimates the business could generate nearly ₹50 crore in revenue by the end of the current financial year and potentially exceed ₹100 crore by the end of the next financial year. Commenting on the development, Mr. Ketan Shah, Chairman and Executive Director of Simplex Castings, said the approval marks an important step in reviving a business segment that played a defining role in the company's growth journey.

"Receiving RDSO approval is an important milestone for the Company and reflects the strength of our legacy in bogie manufacturing and quality systems. Over the years, we have consistently strengthened our position in the engineering and railway components space through a strong focus on quality, execution, and customer trust," Shah said. He added that the railway sector presents a strong long-term opportunity for the company amid rising infrastructure investments and increasing freight demand. "We built this company on the back of our railway business, and we are now rebuilding that chapter with the same focus on quality and execution that defined us earlier," he said.

With the latest approval in place and manufacturing expansion already underway, Simplex Castings is positioning itself to re-enter India's railway components market at a time when demand for domestic engineering and heavy manufacturing capabilities continues to grow. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)