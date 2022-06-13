SLS Nagpur's world-class facilities ensure the best educational experience

New Delhi [India], June 13 (ANI/SRV): Symbiosis Law School, Nagpur was founded in 2019 as a vision of Dr S.B. Mujumdar with the slogan 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam', meaning, the world as one family.

The institute offers state of art infrastructure and exceptional amenities for its students and contains an excellent collection of academic, sports, and cultural amenities.

SLS, Nagpur is one of the most prestigious institutes in India and comprises top-notch facilities like auditoriums, seminar rooms, classrooms, computer lab, library, e-Library, cafeteria and students' dormitories.

Furthermore, the institute features a completely air-conditioned, tech-acoustic, 220 capacity, Moot Court Hall with adequate judicial settings that are used for Intra and National Moot Court competitions. It assists law students in honing the legal diagnostic, research, analytics, and writing abilities that encourage them to mould into legal leaders.

Symbiosis Law School, Nagpur, provides high-tech classrooms with appropriate teaching tools like overhead projectors, whiteboards, microphones, and LCD projectors for effective communication and engagement with students. The institute is committed to providing students with the finest learning experience.

Dr Sukhvinder Singh Dari, Director of SLS Nagpur, stated, "We at SLS Nagpur are on a mission to strengthen students' intellectual talents and increase their understanding of the relationship between education and the current world scenarios with the help of our state of the art facilities and proficient faculties."

The institute comprises highly qualified educators who guide students to become excellent lawyers. Apart from regular academics, the institute also invites prominent industry experts to impart their legal knowledge to students, which leads to a better understanding of legal operations.

To meet the different demands of the legal profession, SLS, Nagpur provides two integrated undergraduate five-year law programmes in Bachelor of Arts and Bachelor of Laws (B.A. LL.B.) and Bachelor of Business Administration and Bachelor of Laws (B.B.A. LL.B). The institute strives to produce value-conscious, exceptional attorneys who serve the community's changing requirements.

In order to enroll in the institute, aspirants need to opt for the SLAT examination. The ongoing online SLAT registrations for SLS Nagpur will close on 15th June 2022.

The SLAT exam will take place on the 3rd July 2022, Sunday from 9:00 AM to 10:00 AM. Every candidate must pay INR. 1950 as a SLAT Registration Fees and must complete the SLS Nagpur payment of INR. 1000 per programme i.e. B.A. LL.B or/and BB.A. LL.B)

while filling the SLAT registration form.

SLS Nagpur also encourages the formation of several committees, such as the internal complaints committee (ICC), the anti-ragging committee, the placement report, capacity development and skills enhancement, research, and publication.

These committees help build confidence in students. SLS Nagpur aspires to foster international understanding via high-quality education and aims to advance knowledge.

The institution is continually working towards increasing cross-cultural awareness, promoting ethical and value-based learning, promoting health and wellbeing among students, faculty, and the community, creating global competencies among students, and generating thought-provoking leaders for society.

