Smarter Hitachi App to connect to your Wi-Fi enabled AC unit

New Delhi, [India], March 31 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Conditioning India Ltd. has recently announced the launch of the airCloud Home for its Wi-Fi enabled ACs with "Smart-Fence" feature and voice command and a plethora of other futuristic air conditioning products and technologies.

With the launch of this application, Hitachi has made headway in air conditioning management and digital capabilities. airCloud Home makes it easy to operate the (https://www.hitachiaircon.in/ranges/inverter-split-acs) air conditioner via a smartphone application and voice control using Google Home* and Amazon Echo smart speakers. With the launch of airCloud, Hitachi aims at developing a human-centric bridge between Hitachi Cooling & Heating customers and its products at every phase of their journey.

"Consumer is the King and we understand that consumer of the new Informed world is evolving every day and their need for NEW is changing. In our endeavour to meet the demands of this aspiring consumer, Hitachi is committed to set new consumer satisfaction milestones with its best-in-class products and solutions. Our innovations are developed keeping consumer needs in mind because at Hitachi 'New begins with you'. This is the same philosophy which we are going to use in this year's brand communication as well. We are offering a wide range of 30+ models and 90+ SKUs in (https://www.hitachiaircon.in/ranges/fixed-speed-split-acs) Room AC category which caters to the ever-evolving need of our customers in both residential and light commercial spaces for their homes, villas," said Gurmeet Singh, Chairman and Managing Director, Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Conditioning India Ltd.

Hitachi's airCloud Home featuring a sleek, intuitive, and stylish interface is an easy-to-use (https://www.hitachiaircon.in/apps) mobile app for residential users that can control up to 20 air conditioning units. You can share access with up to 10 users to meet the needs of each family. In case the user leaves the house and forgets to turn off the air conditioner, the application includes a shortcut that allows you to turn off all indoor units with a single tap on the device from anywhere. The weekly timer feature also improves energy efficiency by allowing you to improve comfort according to your daily needs while minimizing usage.

