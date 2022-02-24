Smartr Logistics offers same-day Interstate Express Delivery: A first in India's Express Logistics Industry

New Delhi/Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 24 (ANI/NewsVoir): Mumbai headquartered Smartr Logistics, a trademark of Smart Express Private Limited, has carved a niche in the express logistics industry by offering same-day interstate delivery. The logistics firm has been executing multiple inter-state same-day deliveries across the country. Some of the notable routes are from North to South; East to West; Metros to Non - Metros etc.

This has helped Smartr customers in savings by reducing their inventory carrying/working capital cycle by 3-4 days and thereby reducing their inventory holding cost.

The start-up has also enabled a technology that allows customers to track shipment 24x7, offering best-in-class first and last-mile services to its customers. The technology is easy, convenient, and ensures consignment is tracked through the entire journey, thus instilling transparency and fairness.

Commenting on the 12-18-hour delivery services Yogesh Dhingra, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Smartr Logistics said, "We invest in potential, not just assets. We are optimally using India's air network to directly connect destinations thus reducing the time for transits and diversions. We also work around customer's clock, supporting in flexible pickup and delivery timelines. These facilities help our customers with faster and more prompt services."

"We do not want to be just any other express logistics start-up; we believe in providing high-end value to our customers. We are committed to serving with utmost efficiency and professionalism with no compromises. We want to break the myth that high quality comes at a high cost. We are the pioneers of 12-18 hours interstate delivery and will continue to maintain our service quality at the highest levels," added Yogesh Dhingra.

Smartr Logistics, a new age, innovative, transparent, reliable logistics start-up providing time-sensitive door-to-door solutions, has commenced operations effective end of October 2021, and within 100 days of receiving seed funding, expanded operations in 45 cities with 75+ service centres. Within a short span of time, the start-up has built a workforce of 600 full-time employees. The seed fund round of around INR 100 crores was led by IIFL India Private Equity Fund and Smiti Holding & Trading Company (Jalaj Dani family office). Promoter and Founder Yogesh Dhingra, and other co-founders have also participated in this round.

Smartr Logistics has commenced operations of its Air Express products which are Aerex Prime, Aerex Kargo and Aerex eComm. Smartr Logistics also provides same day intracity deliveries. The company is all set to grow in the coming year with a robust strategy to establish a stronghold in the express logistic industry through new-age, innovative and reliable solutions.

Smartr Logistics is a trademark of Smart Express Private Limited, the Mumbai-headquartered Indian logistics start-up. It is promoted by Yogesh Dhingra, former CFO, COO & CSO of Blue Dart, an industry veteran with over 27 years of experience in the logistics space.

For more information, please visit (https://www.smartr.in/home.html).

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

DISCLAIMER

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)