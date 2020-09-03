Sodexo Education in India debuts student living with Tribe Student Accommodation

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 3 (ANI/NewsVoir): Study space is the most important thing for 66 per cent Indian students in their accommodation and significantly impacts value-for-money perception, as per Sodexo's University Lifestyle Survey 2020.

Meeting this demand, Tribe Student Accommodation - An award-winning luxury student hostel and Co-living operator and Sodexo, India's leading food and facilities management company, have joined hands to offer greater comfort and ease to the higher education students. The initiative, includes complete management of Tribe Student Accommodations' 600-bed residential campuses in Mumbai and Pune in its first phase.

"We, at Tribe Student Accommodation consider ourselves to be the most premium luxury student hostel operators in India. Being a pioneer in this luxury niche, we pride ourselves on providing the best student living experience possible in the country. We are continuously at work trying to improve and innovate to lead this industry niche forward. Our collaboration with Sodexo is an extremely welcome step forward in our brand vision and ethos of providing a world-class service experience. This collaboration, we are confident, will elevate an already high level of experience at Tribe by bringing one of the world leaders in terms of operations to our customers. The safety and hygiene requirements of a post-COVID era have been integral in our choice for a partner and Sodexo is well known for high standards in such areas. We look forward to this partnership and hope for consistent growth," said Yogesh Mehra, CEO & Founder, Tribe Student Accommodation, while speaking about the development.

"Student living is an emerging niche in India," says Nitin Trikha, Segment Director - Sodexo Schools & Universities in India.

"With greater awareness for quality of life, parents and students are seeking a safe, secure and hygienically maintained facility with nutritious and fresh food availability. Sodexo's student experience program, called Student Living by Sodexo, goes beyond simply managing facilities. It employs student engagement strategies and services to help students feel at home and succeed both academically and socially. For the residential campuses it means, helping them focus on their core functions," Nitin added.

Of the 34.1 million students enrolled in higher education, over 30 per cent students pursue courses away from their home town. Campus accommodation is limited and PGs and rental accommodation nearby universities lack the holistic premium living solution. Residential campuses, therefore, are viewed as an extension to home with modern, state-of-the-art amenities and services that include high-speed Wi-Fi, comfortable en suite bedrooms, space to study and space to have fun.

Sodexo will offer a comprehensive range of services including student dining, hi-street retail food solutions, advanced cleaning and housekeeping solutions, technical engineering, security, building maintenance and service helpdesk.

Sodexo Edge with Student Living by Sodexo includes:

* Sodexo's industry first EduCARE solution that comprehensively prepares for post COVID reopening with heightened health & hygiene protocols

* Experience of managing 4600 plus educational institutions across the globe

* Bespoke Student Living solution adapted from Sodexo UK's award winning "Residency Living Program"

* Best in class hygiene & safety practices (ISO 9001, ISO 22000, ISO 10500)

* Global expertise on healthy & nutritious meals based on Sodexo's Wellness Charter

* Customized food services & integrated facility management solution to meet students' needs

* High focus on Diversity & Inclusion

* Comprehensive background verification & POSH (Prevention of Sexual Harassment) Act trained employees on campus to ensure student safety

* Mandatory medical fitness checks and periodic health monitoring of staff

Sodexo globally has over 25 years of experience in managing off-campus Student Living Residences. In India, currently, we serve 56 premium schools & universities serving more than 155,000 healthy & nutritious meals every day to 91,000 students and 10,000 staff and faculty. Sodexo also manages 26 plus million sq.ft of facilities including complete maintenance of 6000 plus hostel rooms on campus.

Founded in Marseille in 1966 by Pierre Bellon, Sodexo is the global leader in services that improve Quality of Life, an essential factor in individual and organizational performance. Operating in 67 countries, Sodexo serves 100 million consumers each day through its unique combination of On-site Services, Benefits & Rewards Services and Personal and Home Services.

Sodexo provides clients an integrated offering developed over more than 50 years of experience: from foodservices, reception, maintenance and cleaning, to facilities and equipment management; from services and programs fostering employees' engagement to solutions that simplify and optimize their mobility and expenses management, to in-home assistance, child care centers and concierge services. Sodexo's success and performance are founded on its independence, its sustainable business model and its ability to continuously develop and engage its 470,000 employees throughout the world. Sodexo is included in the CAC Next 20, ESG 80, FTSE 4 Good and DJSI indices.

Sodexo India On-site Services is a leading service provider of food and facilities management solutions that impact the Quality of Life of clients and its employees. With 100 plus service offerings, a robust QHSE framework and a sustainable business model, we are touching the lives of over a million consumers daily in the Auto & Ancillary, Pharmaceutical & FMCG, IT & ITES, Industrial & Infrastructure and Diversified business segments; Oil & Gas; Healthcare and Schools & Universities.

In 2019, Sodexo On-site Services has delivered food and facilities management solutions across 1100 sites for 450 plus clients with its network of 46,000 employees, spread across 8 Regional offices and a Corporate office in Mumbai.

Key figures (as of 31 August 2019)

22 billion euro in consolidated revenues

470,000 employees

19th largest employer worldwide

67 countries

100 million consumers served daily

9.5 billion euro market capitalization (as of 6 July 2020)

Tribe Student Accommodation

Tribe Student Accommodation is India's First Luxury Student Hostel firm. Started in 2018 by Yogesh Mehra (Real estate veteran) and his sons, Shantam Mehra and Aman Mehra, Tribe aims to provide the best possible student living experience in the country. Tribe (www.tribestays.com) provides ultra-luxury packages for single and twin sharing rooms for boys and girls in Mumbai and Pune with plans to expand soon into multiple other cities. Tribe Student Accommodation has won multiple national and international awards including Student Housing of the Year 2019 (Estate Magazine).

