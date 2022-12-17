Sonear Group's Jitendra Kejriwal bags ET Inspiring Leaders Award

New Delhi [India], December 17 (ANI/GPRC): Sonear Group, a premier interior solutions brand, announced that its founder Jitendra Kejriwal has bagged the prestigious ET Inspiring Leaders - North 2022 for Innovation in Veneer Design, recognising his exemplary contribution in driving the interior design solutions industry.

Organised by Optimal Media Solutions (OMS) of the Times Group, ET Inspiring Leaders is a celebration of professional and entrepreneurial excellence across multiple categories. Going beyond the business excellence of the leaders, the platform recognises people who have significantly contributed to the people they serve and showcased commitment, innovation, zeal, and compassion in servicing the community, leading them to excel.

Kejriwal was recognised for his outstanding work and extensive contribution to the Indian interior solutions industry. Kejriwal can be safely termed the unsung hero of the Indian plywood industry and he can be credited for many firsts in the industry, such as being the first one to introduce decorative veneer in India, the first one to use plantation timber for making plywood instead of forest timber to maintain ecological balance, among many others.

Speaking about the prestigious recognition, Jitendra Kejriwal, Founder, Sonear Group said, "I am thankful to ET and its jury for recognising me for this prestigious award, especially for the category of innovation in veneer design. This subject is very close to my heart as I have spent almost 3 decades on this subject. We innovated and introduced this product 30 years ago."

"I am grateful to the almighty and take this Opportunity to thank my family, my friends and all my near and dears whose wishes make it possible to be part of this prestigious award and helped me cross all hurdles in my life personally and professionally", he added.

The winning Individuals and Businesses at the ET Inspiring Leaders - North 2022 were selected by using a scientific methodology for arriving at the final winner's list, conducted by an independent market research company - i3rc insights Pvt. Ltd.

A prestigious interior solutions brand, Sonear is one of India's largest and leading manufacturers of decorative veneers, sourced from the most exotic forests, a special range of plywood and ready-to-use flush doors. With ISO 9001:2000 certified, it is a name that represents absolute commitment and years of unwavering trust.

