PRNewswire

San Francisco [US], March 21: Sprinto, the leading GRC and compliance automation platform, today launched its Autonomous Trust Platform, the first compliance infrastructure built around autonomous agents. This marks a shift from tools that assist compliance teams to systems that actively run compliance.

- 3,000+ companies now run trust on Sprinto, the platform replacing human-directed automation with governed agents that drive compliance to closure on their own

While compliance automation streamlined workflows and reduced manual effort, it still relies on humans to interpret changes, coordinate work, and drive issues to resolution. Autonomous Trust closes this gap.

Sprinto continuously monitors changes across systems, vendors, access, and AI usage, evaluates their impact in real time, and autonomously executes the work required to maintain compliance--from refreshing evidence and preparing audit artifacts to running vendor due diligence and resolving control gaps.