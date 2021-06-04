SRAM & MRAM Group forays into the booming real estate market in India

You would like to read
New Delhi [India], June 4 (ANI/NewsVoir): UK based global conglomerate SRAM & MRAM Group, today signed a historic association with Area CAS Developers and Infrastructure Private Limited (Area Group), and Gupta Builders and Promoters Private Limited (GBP Group) of India.
The Indian partners have existing and upcoming projects lined up for more than 1 billion GBP. The investment would be done in a phased manner through SRAM & MRAM Technologies Limited, which is a 100 per cent subsidiary of SRAM & MRAM Technologies & Resources Limited.
Area CAS Developers and Infrastructure Private Limited (Area Group) is headed by Chaittnya Aggarwal as its Managing Director. Area Group is a diversified conglomerate founded in 2013, with Interests in Real Estate, Finance, Healthcare and Mining. Area group is an eminent provider of various investment, development and management services across different business verticals and is managed by highly professional and experienced individuals.
Chaittnya Aggarwal brings in the spirit of a young passionate entrepreneur, with an unflinching resolve to bring the latest technology and best practices to the business. He currently serves as a Board Member for various MNC's in India and abroad.
Gupta Builders and Promoters Private Limited (GBP Group) is one of the fastest growing real estate developers in India, with Satish Gupta, Managing Director at the helm of the affairs. Satish Gupta is popularly called the man with a midas touch in the real estate industry, has a rich experience spanning over two decades, with a knack to identify opportunities, and bring them to life.
GBP Group has its projects located in North India, with the majority of the projects around Chandigarh, India's most modern city, built by the famous French architect Le' Corbusier. The city is the twin capital of the states of Punjab and Haryana. The GBP group caters to both residential and commercial developments.
The flagship commercial project from GBP Group is CENTRUM, the second tallest and the 3rd largest commercial building in the region, designed by Asia's leading award winning architect. Spread over half a million square feet it offers Retail Showrooms, Office Space, Studios, SOHO (Small Office Home Office), Food Court, a 5 Star Hotel, Restaurants and Entertainment sector.
SRAM & MRAM Group, the brainchild of Dr. Sailesh Lachu Hiranandani and was founded in the year 1995. Dr. Sailesh Lachu Hiranandani, Chairman of the Group holds a PhD in Financial Management from the UK is a visionary with a steadfast background in Financial and Risk management in Hedge Funds and Forex Managements. His career started with commodity trading in India and Cambodia and he gradually entered the FX hedging and rollovers from Tokyo, HongKong and Singapore.
After two decades of untiring efforts and hard work, SRAM & MRAM Group has taken the shape of a global conglomerate, with 8 international alliances, 10 companies, with business operations spread across 5 continents, 35+ locations, served by 300+ employees and a topline of USD 800 Million (FY 2017-2018). The Groups headquarters are in the United Kingdom, with branch offices in Cambodia, South Africa, Indonesia, Malaysia, Bahrain, Georgia, India & Bangladesh.
The multi-dimensional SRAM & MRAM Group has its core interests in Agro-products and Information Technology, with footprints spread across multifarious services, verticals and operations viz., Neural Networks, Artificial Intelligence, Hedge Fund Management, FOREX Management, Hospitality Services & Solutions, Information Technology, Media & Publishing, Embedded Systems and Infrastructure. The Group also owns a chain of exclusive luxury hotels and resorts in Cambodia and Malaysia.
SRAM & MRAM Group looking forward to their collaboration with Indian partners (Area Group and GBP Group) and is assuring that the association shall be a great success for them and their investors in coming times.
This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)
