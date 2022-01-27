SRAM & MRAM Group starts The Arab Health Tradeshow with an overwhelming response

Dubai [UAE], January 27 (ANI/NewsVoir): SRAM & MRAM Group, a global leader in the Nitrile Glove market, begins The Arab Health Tradeshow 2022 with an overwhelming response.

The summit is being held in the UAE from January 24-27, 2022.

The group is showcasing "(https://walletz4u.com)" at the summit. The group is featuring an array of offerings and is present at booth H8.H13.

The summit is expected to witness around 4.000 exhibiting companies and 56.000 healthcare and trade professionals, from 170 countries. This year's theme is "United by business, forging ahead", with new technologies and the latest innovations. Arab Health Tradeshow is synonymous as a leading healthcare exhibition in the region. The show brings together influencers under one roof from all the leading spheres; aiding in learning and improving knowledge and skills through the summit.

Walletz4u, the flagship brand by SRAM & MRAM Group will be showcasing its portfolio during the summit. The brand is recognised globally for its high-quality latex, vinyl, nitrile, and rubber disposable gloves. Each glove is backed with the seal of approval and with the commitment to bringing the products that one can trust to help keep you safe, healthy, and comfortable.

Walletz4u is the world's largest gloves OEM, one of the largest glove manufacturers and resellers in the ASEAN and the global markets. The group is expanding rapidly; the group will be starting their US operations shortly, will be stalling a manufacturing unit of gloves in The United States of America.

Speaking on the participation, Anamika Chhawal, Head of Strategic Alliances at SRAM & MRAM Group, India division, operating out of Mumbai said, "With our vision of uncompromising commitment to quality standards, people and environment, SRAM & MRAM Group is committed to delivering in the healthcare sector by building strong networking. With this, we have been bringing in world-class health gear with global standards. With the participation in the summit, this will open new avenues in the Indian as well as Global market."

Speaking from the summit, Raghav Ram Kapur, Business Development Director, SRAM & MRAM Group quoted, "The Arab Health Tradeshow is a great platform, it brings the best of worlds under one roof resulting in exchanging of ideas through and the latest offerings, the best technology, products, and services. We are anticipating a good footfall and a reasonable business from the event."

The summit will be showcasing the tech and innovations under the following categories:

Medical equipment and devices

Disposables and consumer goods

Imaging and diagnostics

Orthopaedics & physiotherapy

Healthcare & general services

IT systems & solutions

Healthcare infrastructure & assets

Wellness & prevention

Rashika Wijekoon, Business Development Manager, SRAM & MRAM Group, quoted, "It is a delight representing the group for such an event, and it certainly brings numerous opportunities to engage with the stakeholders. We are hopeful to tap onto a sizeable business prospects through the platform."

Arab Health Tradeshow is the largest healthcare exhibition and congress in the MENA region. The event is an annual event that features global healthcare professionals and features a range of scientific lectures, industry briefings, product demonstrations and networking opportunities.

With technology and innovation taking center stage, Arab Health, the leading medical equipment exhibition in the Middle East, it will be representing an exceeding range of healthcare products and services showcased by more than 3,500 exhibitors from across the world, this January at The Dubai World Trade Centre.

Arab Health 2022 will bring together more than 56,000 healthcare professionals eager to learn, network and trade, and will feature a wide range of CME accredited conferences.

For more information, kindly visit; (https://www.arabhealthonline.com/en/Home.html).

