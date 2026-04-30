Inauguration of the National Conference on Autism 2026 at SRM College of Occupational Therapy

HT Syndication New Delhi [India], April 29: Centred on the theme "Transforming Autism Care: Integrating Technology with Human-Centred Practice", the National Conference on Autism 2026 highlighted the growing need for interdisciplinary approaches that combine clinical expertise with evolving technological interventions. Hosted by the SRM College of Occupational Therapy at SRM Institute of Science and Technology (SRMIST), the conference brought together academicians, clinicians, and healthcare professionals from across the country, creating a focused platform for dialogue, collaboration, and knowledge exchange in autism care. "Since 1996, the SRM College of Occupational Therapy has committed itself to excellence in education, service, and research. The establishment of the SRM Autism Center of Excellence in 2022 marks a key milestone. Our recent DST funded project, integrating machine learning into sensory integration therapy, reflects how innovation can enhance therapeutic outcomes. The centre has directly supported over 270 children and impacted more than 1,000 families at no cost," Dr. U. Ganapathy Sankar, Dean, SRM College of Occupational Therapy, shared while welcoming the gathering.

In the Presidential Address, Dr. S. Ponnusamy, Registrar, SRM Institute of Science and Technology, highlighted the institution's commitment to research-driven and socially relevant healthcare education. He noted that platforms like this conference play a vital role in translating academic knowledge into meaningful clinical impact. Adding perspective to the discussion, Prof. Dr. M. Meenakshi Sundaram, Dean, National Institute of Siddha, Chennai, emphasised the importance of holistic approaches in managing neurodevelopmental conditions. He remarked that integrating traditional systems of medicine with contemporary therapeutic practices can open new pathways in care. "Technology must serve humanity, not the other way around. In autism care, innovation should enhance, not replace, the empathy, understanding, and human connection that every child truly needs," he added.

Dr. Yagna Unmesh Shukla, Chairperson, NCAHP, connected virtually to share her insights, saying, "Technology without human touch, empathy, listening, and relationships is not ideal. In autism care, innovation must be integrated, not used as a replacement while remaining firmly rooted in compassionate, patient-centred practice. Children with autism need more than a diagnosis; they need understanding, dignity, and a world that meets them where they are." Furthermore, she insisted, "Under the 'One Nation, One Curriculum' mandate, the implementation of the 17 curricula notified by NCAHP will set a new benchmark for excellence in allied healthcare education, ensuring uniform standards and stronger professional competencies across the country from the academic year 2026-27, including occupational therapy and physiotherapy."

As the sessions progressed, experts shared insights on early identification, intervention strategies, and emerging technologies in autism care, ensuring that discussions remained grounded in real-world clinical application. The National Conference on Autism 2026 concluded on a meaningful note, reinforcing the commitment of SRM College of Occupational Therapy, SRMIST, to advancing excellence in rehabilitation sciences and fostering platforms that bridge academic learning with patient-centered care. About SRM College of Occupational Therapy (SRMCOT) SRM College of Occupational Therapy is one of South India's premier institutions for occupational therapy education. It is the only college in Tamil Nadu offering Bachelor of Occupational Therapy (BOT) and Master of Occupational Therapy (MOT), and PhD programs, recognised by AIOTA, WFOT, and accredited with NAAC A++.

SRMCOT provides world-class academic and clinical training through state-of-the-art labs in Neurology, Paediatrics, Orthopaedics, Psychiatry, ADL, and Hand Rehabilitation. Clinical exposure is enriched by partnerships with leading hospitals and international placements, including Latrobe University, Australia. Backed by experienced faculty, global collaborations, and a research-driven curriculum, SRMCOT shapes compassionate and competent occupational therapists who are ready to lead in emerging healthcare domains. More details are available at www.srmist.edu.in/department/college-of-occupational-therapy/ SRMIST Contact: Devadeep Konwar Director - Communications Email: director.communications@srmist.edu.in (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by HT Syndication. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)