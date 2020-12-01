StartupLanes presents 10 most promising startups of November 2020

New Delhi [India], December 1 (ANI/SRV Media): StartupLanes brings 10 startups of the month from the ecosystem of StartupLanes for the month of November 2020. These startups are open for business and also potential investment opportunities.

StartupLanes is an ecosystem for startups in 56 Cities across 15 Countries, that has its own Accelerator, Incubator, Angel Network, and Full Service Investment Banking for Startups.

"Every month we recognise the best innovative startups from our Ecosystem. These startups of the November month are carefully picked by our research team. You can connect with these startups for your business requirements," said Shishir Gupta, Founder and CEO of StartupLanes.

An online E-Meet Platform that helps Global Startups with the Verified Co-founders, Advisors and Service Providers. Selected by IIM Kashipur, among 4000 plus entries in 2020 FIED Cohort, this platform aims to target 1 per cent of the 100 mn Global startups getting added every year. The team of CA Gaurav Agarwal (Founder) and Vishal Kumar (Co-founder) has already started holding Virtual Events to perform Matchmaking and awareness building .

Wealthy Growth Private Limited (proposed) is a "Digital Wealth Management Company." They convert traditional physical investment documents into digital investments. These include all types of investments, like Insurances, Mutual funds, Shares, Real Estate, Banking Products, through their mobile app namely " My Wealth".

Wealthy Growth is a sole advisory company for all types of solutions for all types of financial investments.

Krinati Solutions offers an innovative eSourcing solution that automates the RFI, RFP and negotiation process ensuring improved compliance and corporate governance. The solution leverages knowledge management and team collaboration to improve the productivity of the procurement team and various stakeholders involved.

Prime Infosev LLP is a leading Cyber Security Advisory Organization from Kolkata and serves customers domestic and international. Their core competency is in the consulting domain where they perform end to end Gap analysis, remediation and implementation for different technology and processes.

Delybazar is a Kolkata based e-commerce startup that focuses on delivering chemical-free seafood, meat & fresh produce. It's a first-of-its-kind Internet-based marketplace that connects farmers to consumers directly. They take a fresh look at solving the problem inherent in the supply chain of perishables, by connecting fisherman, poultry & vegetables farmers directly with consumers by the use of some disruptive technology.

GoDial turns your phone into a call center like auto dialer and CRM. Now anyone can start a call center without any hardware, voip costs and setup. Simply signup, add a calling list and start auto dialing directly from the phone itself. GoDial's dashboard tracks call duration, status and gives detailed analytics. Founded in Dec 2019, by a budding entrepreneur, Avijit Sarkar, GoDial has grown massively since its inception.

HyLyt, a patent pending knowledge management and collaboration platform, that operates on top of the apps to help one manage important information. One can converse and collaborate in a controlled environment and thus get enhanced productivity, data leakage prevention and all the information at one place. Collaboration, content management, video conference, files storage, and all productivity tools at one place with additional innovations.

Shopizen offers rich literature to all including common people who wish to read and be a part of such heritage. They encourage new/aspiring writers to write better and also try to reward them for their hard work. At Shopizen, they aim to provide monetary benefit to all the artists and are committed to do so. They have launched various programmes and wish to serve literature fraternity with the best of their ability.

Shaadidukaan.com - Online wedding marketplace is a link between buyers and sellers of wedding services founded in 2015. It helps in online booking for Wedding Photography, Videography, Bridal Makeup, Mehendi Artist, Wedding Venue, Caterers, Decorators, Floral Jewelry, Astrology, Band, Fireworks & Vermala, DJ Sound, Honeymoon Package, Bridal Wear, Invitation, Transport Rental and much more in just few clicks. They have made the WedTech industry easier for wedding planning and have come a long way.

Ajeevi Technologies Pvt. Ltd. is a company providing solutions for connected infrastructure, enabling growth of the country's economy. They are a pioneer in providing Next Generation Technology Solutions including designing of enterprise software's and mobile application, manufacturing IOT Devices along with supply installation and commission.

