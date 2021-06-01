Steelbird launches Doraemon face shields in India

You would like to read
New Delhi [India], June 1 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Asia's largest helmet manufacturer Steelbird Hi-tech India (SBHT) has launched Doraemon Face Shields for kids to help them cover their face and to safeguard the tiny tots against the pandemic.
Doraemon the cat-type robot from the 22nd century is one of the most-watched Cartoon characters on TV.
"With the widespread of the Coronavirus, this is the need of the hour. We thought of coming up with products in the kid's category that will give them ample protection and motivate them to adapt to the new normal. Since our brand is built around safety, we thought coming up with Face shields is in sync with our offerings. We also thought of giving it an interesting twist by tying up with Doraemon. This product is made after a lot of R & D to improve the efficiency and the fit aspect," said Rajeev Kapur, Managing Director, Steelbird Group, commenting on the current need of face shields for kids.
"Moreover, face masks can sometimes be uncomfortable for children, Face Shields can be a great alternative, providing protection against airborne particles. And like I mentioned, to encourage the kids to wear the protective gear we have collaborated with Doraemon as this character is very popular among kids. Offered in a variety of fun designs, the reusable shields are priced at 499 rupees each and are made using high-quality material, are easy to clean, and boast of crystal-clear transparency. The Face Shield's come with a comfortable padding for the forehead and an adjustable strap. They are very lightweight and will be loved by children," the brand explains.
The face shields are available for kids upto age 11 with 2 design variants for boys and one for girls. The face shields are available on Amazon and Flipkart.
Steelbird apart from producing its popular range of motorcycle helmets - Steelbird, Ares, Steelbird Air & Ignyte; and accessories, jackets, shoe cover, and riding gears, last year ventured into the health care segment. It is producing medical devices such as PPE kits, gloves, oximeter, and masks for the domestic market.
"Looking at the growing demand and need for offering quality and innovative medical devices Steelbird helmets made an entry into the pharma business last year. We have entered the medical device segment with our PPE kits, gloves, oximeter, and Herbal Immunity Booster SHOTs and N95 Masks," said Kapur.
This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)
