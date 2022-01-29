StockDaddy Version 2.0 registers 17K+ subscriptions within two days

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], January 29 (ANI/PNN): Last month, Gurugram-based ed-tech startup, EaseMyTrade, received a phenomenal response at the launch of its stock market learning app, StockDaddy, with more than 20,000 new registrations in a week.

As the second version of the app is launched on Thursday (January 27), within two days (until Friday evening), more than 17,000 new customers have been added to the app. Now, StockDaddy has a base of over 65,000 customers and wants to touch the five lakh plus mark by March 2022.

Upgraded as "FIT for All", StockDaddy Version 2.0 is loaded with blended stock learning features such as insightful podcasts, a dictionary for understanding technical terms, tracking and updating on IPOs, quizzes, events, and certificates on the completion of a course. The podcasts are available on Spotify, Gaana.com, Amazon Music, and various other stations.

As an ed-tech platform, StockDaddy guides people on how they can make a secondary or might be the primary source of income by just learning stock market skills. According to 24-year-old Alok Kumar, Founder & CEO, StockDaddy, "There are numerous benefits of trading in the stock market for both businesses and individuals, but only a small populace reaps them. The majority of people still treat trading as gambling due to the prevailing misconceptions and myths. StockDaddy is an initiative to dispel all these negativities from society and helps them better understand the nitty-gritty of stock market investment and trading."

Version 2.0 of StockDaddy comes with the motto to educate potential traders/investors with holistic and pragmatic learning features on one single platform. "Well researched and result-oriented programmes in Hindi and English languages start at just Rs 499. After completing a 14-day-long programme, even a fresher performs like a seasoned investor in the equity market. The app also supports users to make a choice about the best performing brokers and help to open the Demat account for entry into the Stock Market," Alok Kumar added.

StockDaddy started its mission of educating the masses about equity trading through short-term online courses. The courses aim to develop a solid understanding of the stock market whilst building the key intellectual and vocational skills that enable budding investors to succeed in any circumstances.

After StockDaddy's runaway success, promoters of this app expect two lakh subscriptions by March 2022. Alok Kumar believes that instead of focusing on competitors, businesses should develop solutions that may meet the short-term and long-term needs of their customers. According to him, "StockDaddy is a holistic platform to learn, backtest and practice investment and trading. Features like unique study material, inbuilt notes, self-learning platform, podcast and regular updates on IPOs and live market premium can effectively turn a novice investor into an expert."

StockDaddy is an E-learning application that helps people to learn and develop skills in stock market trading. StockDaddy is a brand of rapidly growing stock market educational platform EaseMyTrade Pvt. Ltd. The app offers various features like self-learning, unique study material, inbuilt notes, online courses, podcasts, regular updates on IPOs, Daily EDIC (Educational Demo Intraday Calls). And, different courses related to the stock market trade and investment impart better knowledge about the stock market to the existing and potential traders. Until November 2021, this start-up has closed 3 investment rounds in a million dollars (Undisclosed amount). The company is in the growing stage and creating a better world for investors with a team of 100-plus dynamic professionals across the globe.

