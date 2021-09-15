"Strategies Which All Young Entrepreneurs Must Follow" by Yash Gupta highlights the importance of meaningful strategies and growth

You would like to read
- Sunny Sabharwal: A remarkable influencer and Indian entrepreneur
- Garima Bhandari - award winning entrepreneur who is on a mission to transform many lives with her inside-out holistic approach
- Influencer turned entrepreneur, Pranav Panpalia builds creator economy
- MHS announces the launch of influencer marketing & post production services for influencers
- YASH Technologies expands partnership with QAD, Signs Reseller Agreement
New Delhi [India], September 15 (ANI/ATK) Available on different ecommerce sites for purchase,"Strategies Which All Young Entrepreneurs Must Follow" has been published by renowned author and entrepreneur Yash Gupta. The book talks about the different strategies and tactics to ace the world of entrepreneurship through mindful approaches and advanced techniques.
Yash Gupta, is only 23 and runs two highly successful businesses, and is also a social media influencer, and an author. Gupta grew up looking up to his father and whenever he could, he would give his inputs and try to be as involved as possible. Gupta's father recognised that his son was a diamond in the rough and always encouraged his son. This combination of encouragement with passion inspired him and gave him the confidence to start his own venture.
Now graduated, Gupta founded his first business - Tambhveda while he was still a student at Amity University. Gupta balanced his time between studies and work and took Tambhveda to the top. Tambhveda specializes in making Brass and Copper utensils, Tambhveda's copper bottles are a popular item because of their unique and creative designs.
Gupta's second venture - Rikayaa Enterprises Private Limited - has found even more success. It is one of the top metal manufacturing companies in the country and has generated millions of dollars in revenue. At Rikayaa, they manufacture copper and brass strips, sheets, foils, ingots, billets, wires, and cables among other things.
Yash Gupta has dealt with Fortune 500 companies, top industrialists, and big MNCs. In a short span, he has made it clear to everyone that he is an entrepreneur powerhouse.
This story is provided by ATK. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/ATK)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor