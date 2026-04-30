PRNewswire New Delhi [India], April 30: Stryker, a global leader in medical technologies, announced the launch of the Trident II Acetabular System in India. This advanced hip replacement solution is designed to support surgeons in addressing critical clinical challenges in total hip arthroplasty (THA), providing greater precision, improved stability and increased confidence. Recognized as the most implanted acetabular shell in the Australian Orthopaedic Association National Joint Replacement Registry for 20 consecutive years.¹ The Trident II system builds on the legacy that has defined Stryker's Trident brand for more than two decades, paired with the latest additive manufactured Tritanium In-Growth Technology or PureFix HA.

"Hip replacement surgeries are rising globally due to ageing populations and rising incidence of osteoarthritis and mobility-related disorders. With the launch of the Trident II Acetabular System, we reinforce our commitment to bringing clinically proven, innovation-led solutions to surgeons and their patients," said Aman Rishi, Vice President & General Manager, India, Stryker. "By combining advanced materials, data-backed design and robotic-arm assisted capabilities, Trident II represents a significant step forward in hip replacement solutions." Trident II is compatible with Mako SmartRobotics™ and designed to support a wide range of patient anatomies and surgical approaches. The Innerchange Locking Mechanism provides surgeons with intraoperative flexibility, including the use of Modular Dual Mobility constructs to improve joint stability and reduce dislocation risk. The system also incorporates Stryker's X3 highly crosslinked polyethylene, developed using a patented sequential crosslinking process that enhances wear resistance and oxidation stability, contributing to long-term implant performance.

About Stryker Stryker is a global leader in medical technologies and, together with its customers, is driven to make healthcare better. Stryker offers innovative products and services in MedSurg, Neurotechnology and Orthopaedics that help improve patient and healthcare outcomes. Alongside its customers around the world, Stryker impacts more than 150 million patients annually. More information is available at www.stryker.com. References 1. Australian Orthopedic Association National Joint Replacement Registry, 2024 Annual Report. 20-year revision rate obtained from AOANJRR 2024 Annual Report. Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2969892/Stryker_Trident_II_Acetabular_System.jpg (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)