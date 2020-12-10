Subhasis Das appointed Managing Director, Alfa Laval India Private Limited

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], December 10 (ANI/PRNewswire): Subhasis Das has been appointed as Managing Director, Alfa Laval India Private Limited with effect from December 1, 2020.

He had previously served as President & Managing Director at Sandvik Mining and Rock Technology India Private Limited. Subhasis brings to Alfa Laval, 28 years of working experience at Coal India, Shell, Reliance Industries and Sandvik. He succeeds Anantha Padmanabhan, who retires from Alfa Laval on the 31st December 2020 after more than thirty-five (35) years with the group.

A mining engineer from the prestigious IIT (ISM) Dhanbad, Subhasis has had an illustrious career. Following the merger of Sandvik's mining and construction business' globally in 2016, he had successfully concluded the cultural, people and overall business integration and grew the company's business manifold.

Subhasis is credited with introducing innovative business, digital and technical solutions for customers and organisation during his career. He has developed talents, mentored and coached several people to take up higher assignments at national and global level. A persuasive & passionate leader, Subhasis is recognized as a change agent having integrated and managed teams of 1000+ people with diverse background and professional levels.

Alfa Laval is active in the areas of Energy, Marine, and Food & Water, offering its expertise, products, and service to a wide range of industries in some 100 countries. The company is committed to optimizing processes, creating responsible growth, and driving progress - always going the extra mile to support customers in achieving their business goals and sustainability targets.

Alfa Laval's innovative technologies are dedicated to purifying, refining, and reusing materials, promoting more responsible use of natural resources. They contribute to improved energy efficiency and heat recovery, better water treatment, and reduced emissions. Thereby, Alfa Laval is not only accelerating success for its customers, but also for people and the planet. Making the world better, every day. It's all about Advancing better™.

Alfa Laval has 17,500 employees. Annual sales in 2019 were SEK 46.5 billion (approx. EUR 4.4 billion). The company is listed on Nasdaq OMX.

The Indian company holds a unique Group Manufacturing Unit status for supplying Centrifugal Separators, Decanters and Flow equipment for the global market through sales companies across the globe. The company's products & systems are widely used in a variety of applications in Indian industries like Food Processing, Dairy, Edible oil processing, Sugar production, Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology, Brewery, Distillery, Starch, Pulp and Paper, Inorganic, Petrochemical, Oil & Gas, Marine, Energy, Effluent Handling and Steel & Metal.

