Sunflame Healthy Bites announces Season 2: Immunity Booster Special

New Delhi, [India], March 19 (ANI/NewsVoir): Sunflame Healthy Bites Season 1 premiered in April 2020 on YouTube with tremendous success. The series will be shot with seven popular faces from the TV industry like Aneri Vajani, Abhishek Verma, Vishal Singh, Aditi Sharma, Arjit Taneja, Karishma Sharma and Shruti Sinha at the picturesque wellness resort Atmantan.

The launch of Season 2 was announced amid much fanfare at Westin, Goregaon in the presence of Gaurav Bhutani AGM Marketing - Sunflame, Sunny Arora and Neeraj Mishra - Founder's Gold Coast Films and all the seven Celebrities. The celebs were presented a customised Apron by the Sunflame team which they were seen sporting during the event. The celebrities were also seen sharing their fitness tips, cheat diets, favourite food recipes etc.

The cooking series titled 'Sunflame Healthy Bites Season 1' focused on healthy versions of cheat meals and was a huge hit last season. Sunflame now aims to reach the masses with its second season of four episodes purely focused on immunity-boosting recipes specially curated; keeping in mind the need of the hour. The recipes will be curated by Atmantan's Wellness Team and will not just be healthy but also tasty at the same time, making them a must-try for all women and even men who love to don their chef hats from time to time.

Sunflame is one of the most reputed and renowned kitchen appliance brands serving the nation for over three decades now. K.L. Verma, Managing Director, Sunflame shared, "The show is a perfect blend of new-age media with popular faces making it an interesting watch for the consumer. The theme is chosen carefully keeping in mind, how healthy and immunity-boosting tasty recipes have gained momentum in the last one year. We have succeeded in entering millions of homes through our appliances and now with this show, we have reached their drawing rooms too."

"At Sunflame, it is our constant endeavor to innovate; be it with new technology in our appliances or with fresh ideas to reach our end consumers to build a one-on-one relationship. We received so much love and support from our consumers for season 1, that Season 2 seemed like a perfect move," he added.

"We are happy to partner with like-minded organisations - Gold Coast Films and Sunflame, and bring forth to the audience these incredible ways of making therapeutic dishes that do not compromise on taste or flavour. For us at Atmantan, we always look to educate our guest when it comes to nutrition and wellness so as to empower them to take better care of their own health. This show is great platform that helps us further spread the philosophy of healthy living and clean eating!" said Nikhil Kapur, Founder - Director Atmantan Wellness Centre.

Sunny Arora, Founder of Gold Coast Films and also a Fitness Enthusiast himself said, "Season 1 focused on disrupting the common notion that diets or healthy food cannot be interesting or tasty. We showcased some unique healthy recipes which were curated by Atmantan's wellness team. With Season 2, together we want to further emphasize on healthy and immunity-boosting tasty recipes that can be easily cooked in our kitchens and promote overall well-being. I am happy to have our Partners "Sunflame" and "Atmantan" once again to support our endeavour and I am confident that together we will be able to draw the attention of the health enthusiasts of our country and garner their trust and love."

'Sunflame Healthy Bites Season 2' curated by Gold Coast Films, Sunflame and Atmantan will be shot between March 22nd to 24th and will be released digitally very soon.

