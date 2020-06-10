Sunshine Group announces 1M sq. ft. 'Mixed-Use' real estate development in Noida's Downtown Sector 94

New Delhi [India], June 10 (ANI/NewsVoir): In times like these, when the world is still reeling from the crisis, some industrialists have made it a personal initiative to uplift the economy.

As a result, Sunshine Group, a leading real estate developer, with a presence in the education and retail sector, announced the development of a "mixed-use" property in Downtown Noida, Sector 94, which is almost 0 km from Delhi.

For people yet unfamiliar with the "mixed-use" concept, Laksh Yadav, Director, Sunshine Group, explained, "Mixed use property signifies the development of retail, commercial, hotel and luxury residential units with a well-planned infrastructure in place. Right now, most development projects in India are staggered - residential properties, universities, malls, or hospitals, are all located in different clusters. With this project, we aspire to bridge the gap and offer added convenience to our esteemed customers."

"Mixed-use" developments tend to be more insulated from economic volatility. Mixed-use developments naturally create a diversified revenue stream for developers.

That's aided by the longer-term leases developers can secure from commercial tenants. This combines to provide greater financial stability over time.

views this project as an opportunity to provide employment to migrant workers reeling from lack of jobs and the crisis. Post-development, this project will be a landmark in Noida.

" views this project as an opportunity to provide employment to migrant workers reeling from lack of jobs and the crisis. Post-development, this project will be a landmark in Noida," says Harender Kumar Yadav, Chairman

Not just real estate, Sunshine Group has

Pioneered rapid development across the retail and FMCG sector the nation.

Acquired majority stake in the brand "Cocoberry" which leads the frozen yogurt market in India from one of the former Director of Lehman Brother Corp.

Partnered with a Japanese lifestyle brand that is ready to enter the Indian market, named "Dallie" - with a 1000 plus product portfolio and a strong presence across Asia and the Middle East.

Sunshine Group is now all set to enter the FMCG sector with the launch of its first tetra-Pak plant with a 1 million litre/day production capacity.

The Company which plans to launch an integrated township, in addition to its diversified portfolio, started small as a real estate developer. Over the years, Sunshine Group has delivered over 5 million square ft. of residential space and over 2 million square ft. under development across the commercial and residential sectors.

The Company aims to boost the Indian economy and help the nation rise from the crisis which has affected the world as a whole.

