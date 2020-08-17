Superstar Yash partners with founders of Beardo to launch a lifestyle brand - Villain

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 17 (ANI/NewsVoir): The definition of masculinity is changing. We've come a long way from the days of quick shaves and setting hair with a gel on the go.

Today's sensitive, well-educated, urban dweller loves to get an occasional manicure, get his hair cared for by a stylist, loves to shop, wears jewellery, and his bathroom counter is most likely filled with male-targeted lifestyle products.

Times have changed but with the plethora of products that have made their way to shelves, a new kind of dilemma has cropped up for men - what tools to use, which product to use them with, and how to settle into a routine that suits you?

To assist his fans in making easy lifestyle decisions and cater to their needs, South superstar Yash of Rajadhani, Mr and Mrs Ramachari, Kirataka, Googly and K.G.F: Chapter 1 fame; is all set to launch his website - www.villain.in dedicated to timeless yet contemporary style, intelligent living and value. The actor as a goodwill gesture will also be giving away products autographed by him to lucky 100 shoppers.

Villain, the brainchild of Yash is a cool, men's only, lifestyle brand and is being launched in partnership with the Beardo Founders - Ashutosh Valani and Priyank Shah. After grooming the Men of India now they are out to Style the Men of India with Villain.

It is common knowledge that Yash has garnered many compliments and won laurels for his impeccable acting skills and choice of work. However, not many people are aware of his sharp entrepreneurial skills. The young superstar already has prior experience of leading an organization and wanted to hone his entrepreneurial skills further. Hence he decided to take the plunge by launching Villain.in.

The idea behind launching this website is to simplify the idea of men's shopping by providing a one-stop solution for men's products. This online shopping destination will serve as a new reason for Yash's fans to rejoice and shop from the comfort of their home, without surfing numerous sites for different products.

