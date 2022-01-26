Surat's Noble Public School marks Republic Day in a unique manner

You would like to read
Surat (Gujarat) [India], January 26 (ANI/PNN): The Noble Public School in Surat commemorated the 73rd Republic Day on January 26 in a unique manner. As a part of its "Happiness is in Giving" initiative, the school marked the occasion by distributing various toys, stationery items, and other products among the underprivileged.
The school officials, teachers, students and parents visited different places in the city on Republic Day and distributed clothes, essential items, masks, sanitisers, toys, and stationery products to the less fortunate children. Food and garments were distributed among footpath dwellers by the school's teachers.
Led by principals Ashish Sutariya and Deepa Joshi, several teachers and dozens of students and parents took part in the initiative, which benefited more than a hundred needy persons. With the aim to teach children to become more caring towards them, arrangements were also made to feed animals and birds.
"Service to man is service to God. The real celebration is only when we can help others, and that is why we thought of celebrating this Republic Day differently," said Prashant Gondaliya, Trustee, Noble Public School.
"The main objective of the 'Happiness is in Giving' initiative is to encourage the children to indulge in acts of kindness. The initiative not only results in many needy persons receiving help but also helps inculcate humility, love, and compassion in children and all of us. We are confident that our small step will lead to a positive change in the world," he added.
