Surat's textile entrepreneur Ajay Ajmera conferred with Champions of Change Award

Surat (Gujarat) [India], May 5 (ANI/ThePRTree): Ajay Ajmera, CO of Ajmera Fashion, a textile entrepreneur from Surat has been awarded the Champions of Change Award for his excellence in the field of women empowerment. The city's textile entrepreneur Ajay Ajmera has done commendable work in the direction of making women self-reliant.

With this award, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant and Shripad Nayak Minster, Ministry of AYUSH, former chairman of Censor Board Anish Bajmi, film star Hemamalini, Susmita San, Sonu Nigam, Sonu Sood, Shatrughan Sinha, Raj KK Many champions including Purohit, Iqbal Singh Chahal, Commissioner BM Singh were also honored by the Governor of Maharashtra and Goa, Bhagat Singh Koshyari for their outstanding work.

More than 3500 women made self-reliant

Textile entrepreneur Ajay Ajmera has made more than 3500 women self-reliant by providing self-employment to women for almost 10 years. Through them, the self-employed women are joining the textile sector and giving the message of self-reliance. Textile entrepreneur Ajay Ajmera said that so far, more than 3500 women have been linked with employment by making them self-sufficient. At the same time, many women have joined us for employment from India and more than 30 countries. Social media proved to be the most effective for us for this work. People trusted us, that's why today we are becoming meaningful in making people self-reliant in the field of textiles.

Those who do excellent work in social and community services get this award

The Champions of Change is an Indian award for promoting Gandhian values, (voluntary), community service and social development (in the Aspirational District in India), selected by constitutional jurors. Balakrishnan, former Chief Justice of India and former Chairman NHRC. It is given annually in four categories, and is usually presented by the President, the Vice-President, the Prime Minister of India, or a prominent figure. Shri Nandan Jha is the founder and head of the Champions of Change Award.

