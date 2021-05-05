Surat's textile entrepreneur Ajay Ajmera conferred with Champions of Change Award

You would like to read
- Nail Tycoon, Dr Leena S. gets Champions of Change Award
- Dr. Sohini Sastri gets Champions of Change Award from Governor of Goa for Excellence in Astrology & Occult Science
- Ajmera introduces FamilyFirst- A campaign that's an IndustryFirst
- Champions of Change Award 2020 honoured our ray of hope during coronavirus outburst
- Goa introduces Olectra electric buses in its fleet
Surat (Gujarat) [India], May 5 (ANI/ThePRTree): Ajay Ajmera, CO of Ajmera Fashion, a textile entrepreneur from Surat has been awarded the Champions of Change Award for his excellence in the field of women empowerment. The city's textile entrepreneur Ajay Ajmera has done commendable work in the direction of making women self-reliant.
With this award, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant and Shripad Nayak Minster, Ministry of AYUSH, former chairman of Censor Board Anish Bajmi, film star Hemamalini, Susmita San, Sonu Nigam, Sonu Sood, Shatrughan Sinha, Raj KK Many champions including Purohit, Iqbal Singh Chahal, Commissioner BM Singh were also honored by the Governor of Maharashtra and Goa, Bhagat Singh Koshyari for their outstanding work.
More than 3500 women made self-reliant
Textile entrepreneur Ajay Ajmera has made more than 3500 women self-reliant by providing self-employment to women for almost 10 years. Through them, the self-employed women are joining the textile sector and giving the message of self-reliance. Textile entrepreneur Ajay Ajmera said that so far, more than 3500 women have been linked with employment by making them self-sufficient. At the same time, many women have joined us for employment from India and more than 30 countries. Social media proved to be the most effective for us for this work. People trusted us, that's why today we are becoming meaningful in making people self-reliant in the field of textiles.
Those who do excellent work in social and community services get this award
The Champions of Change is an Indian award for promoting Gandhian values, (voluntary), community service and social development (in the Aspirational District in India), selected by constitutional jurors. Balakrishnan, former Chief Justice of India and former Chairman NHRC. It is given annually in four categories, and is usually presented by the President, the Vice-President, the Prime Minister of India, or a prominent figure. Shri Nandan Jha is the founder and head of the Champions of Change Award.
Link - (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=we4h2W6pI-w)
This story is provided by ThePRTree. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/ThePRTree)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor