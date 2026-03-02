NewsVoir New Delhi [India], March 2: SWITCH Mobility, the electric mobility arm of Ashok Leyland and part of the Hinduja Group, and a global leader in electric buses and light commercial vehicles, today announced a ground-breaking CSR initiative - a major step forward in sustainable urban mobility and environmental accountability for the National Capital. For the first time, residents and visitors in Delhi can discover the city's rich cultural and historical heritage aboard a fully electric, air-conditioned double-decker bus - offering a clean, comfortable, and immersive way to experience the grandeur of India's capital. This initiative transforms urban sightseeing, blending the romance of the iconic double decker with the promise of a greener tomorrow.

The curated full-day route begins at Dilli Haat - INA at 9:00 a.m., guiding passengers on a thoughtfully planned journey through the heart of New Delhi. The tour begins at Vijay Chowk, with a photography stop at Rashtrapati Bhavan, followed by visits to the National Museum, the National Gallery of Modern Art, and the Pradhan Mantri Sangrahalaya. It concludes with an evening at the National War Memorial and India Gate, before returning to Dilli Haat - INA for shopping and dinner at 6:00 p.m. Powering this experience is the SWITCH EiV 22 - India's first electric double-decker AC bus - designed, developed, and manufactured in India, showcasing the deep engineering expertise and manufacturing legacy of Ashok Leyland. The bus is equipped with a 231 kWh NMC battery pack, offering a range of up to 250 kms, optimized seating for 65 passengers, and a lightweight aluminium body that delivers best-in-class comfort. The SWITCH EiV 22 stands as the world's first standard-floor, air-conditioned, electric double-decker, featuring a wider rear door and staircase - a true testament to Indian engineering meeting global standards.

Mr. Dheeraj Hinduja, Chairman of Ashok Leyland said, "The double decker bus has always held a special place in India's public transport story - it is an icon of belonging, of shared journeys, and of city life. Through this CSR initiative, we are proud to breathe new life into that legacy, right in the heart of our national capital. The 'Dekho Meri Dilli' experience is our way of giving back to the communities we serve - offering people a beautiful, emission-free way to rediscover Delhi's magnificent heritage. At SWITCH Mobility, backed by Ashok Leyland's strong mobility foundation, we are committed to advancing green mobility not just as a business proposition, but as a responsibility to society and the environment."

Commenting on the initiative, Mr. Ganesh Mani CEO - SWITCH Mobility and COO - Ashok Leyland, said, "The Hinduja Group has always believed that progress must be purposeful - that growth and giving back must go hand in hand. We are not just offering a ride; we are offering a renewed connection to our history, our culture, and our shared pride as Indians - all while treading lightly on our planet. We are proud to see the SWITCH EiV 22 carry not just passengers, but the spirit of a greener, more purposeful India - one landmark, one journey at a time. SWITCH Mobility's electric-first vision, backed by the scale and strength of Ashok Leyland, makes moments like these possible - where innovation is not just future-ready, but people-ready."

The SWITCH EiV 22 features a 650V architecture, dual-gun charging capability, and liquid-cooled battery technology, positioning it as a robust and future-ready solution for urban India. With bus components manufactured domestically to achieve FAME II compliance, the SWITCH EiV 22 is a testament to the 'Make in India' ethos applied to the future of clean mobility. With 100 tourist hop-on hop-off buses electric double-deckers already serving cities such as Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Bhubaneswar, and Chennai, Vizag, Hyderabad, Kochi across India, SWITCH Mobility continues to drive the nation's electric public transport revolution - one iconic journey at a time. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)