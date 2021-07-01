TalSuccess launches TalentSmartEQ's premier Emotional Intelligence based assessment and training programmes in India

You would like to read
- Fittr announces winner of Transformation Challenge 12; Pankaj Mishra from Orissa wins the title and takes home INR 5 Lakh
- Worker Risk Management should be on front burner during pandemic: G N Bajpai, former SEBI and LIC chief
- World's leading film school New York Film Academy inks MoU with Chandigarh University
- Suraj Mehta, a visionary who has turn around the world of innovation and technology
- KarnMehta's GidarhSinghi crosses 16 Million views on YouTube
New Delhi [India], July 1 (ANI/NewsVoir): TalSuccess, a brand of Quint Consulting (Quint), today announced the launch of TalentSmartEQ - world's premier provider of emotional intelligence (EQ) training and development, certification, assessments, and coaching in India.
Emotional Intelligence (EQ) is the number one predictor of workplace performance - and it's a skill one can develop.
TalentSmartEQ's proven and powerful approach to EQ development is based on decades of research and assessments taken by millions.
The official launch ceremony took place in New Delhi in the presence of Sunil Mehta, Country Manager - India, Middle East & Central Africa of Quint, and other important delegates from the industry and associations. A virtual launch was also executed simultaneously along with some of Quint's customers in India and around. The virtual launch ceremony was graced by Dr. Jean Greaves Co-Founder, TalentSmart, Best-selling Co-author of the book- Emotional Intelligence 2.0; Howard Farfel, Chief Executive Officer, TalentSmart; and Pankaj Kejriwal, Chief Strategy Officer, TalSuccess.
TalentSmartEQ's assessments and development programs help organizations to achieve positive impact in critical areas such as top employee performance, ability to navigate change and complexity, increased team effectiveness and agility, improved decision-making, productive conflict management, and better communication and relationships with coworkers. TalentSmartEQ's programmes help achieving in mastering Emotional Intelligence at both personal and organisational level. Developing a new skill takes awareness, understanding, practice, and a clear path for change. Mastering Emotional Intelligence programs launched by TalSuccess helps learners far beyond knowing just what EQ is.
In a survey by the (https://www.weforum.org/agenda/2016/01/the-10-skills-you-need-to-thrive-in-the-fourth-industrial-revolution) World Economic Forum in 2016, emotional intelligence was considered by leading global employers to be one of the most important skills that workers will need in this decade.
Speaking about the launch, Sunil Mehta, Country Manager - India, Middle East & Central Africa of Quint Consulting Services said, "In the era of rapidly changing world, Emotional Intelligence (EQ) plays a very critical role in organizational performance and growth. Focus on EQ skills can enhance self and organizational performance in the long-run leading to achieving organizational goals. We are extremely happy to join hands with TalentSmartEQ - the leader of EQ assessment and training provider in the world. TalentSmartEQ's world famous EQ assessment and training programmes will help organizations from across sectors to nurture talents efficiently, and maximizing organizational performance."
TalSuccess's design methodology incorporates the right balance of content, context, and experiences for any solution, whether it's a program on managerial fundamentals or an in-market immersion for senior executives. The experiences vary widely in format, from metaphoric to hyper-realistic - always geared towards specific learning outcomes.
This approach enables leaders not only to learn but also to change and adapt to new challenges. TalSuccess believes in talent transformation, so, for every program, it incorporates initial assessment, workshop delivered using interactive and innovative techniques, training/workshop followed by reinforcement, and has complete capability to carry out impact studies (ROI).
This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor