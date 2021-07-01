TalSuccess launches TalentSmartEQ's premier Emotional Intelligence based assessment and training programmes in India

New Delhi [India], July 1 (ANI/NewsVoir): TalSuccess, a brand of Quint Consulting (Quint), today announced the launch of TalentSmartEQ - world's premier provider of emotional intelligence (EQ) training and development, certification, assessments, and coaching in India.

Emotional Intelligence (EQ) is the number one predictor of workplace performance - and it's a skill one can develop.

TalentSmartEQ's proven and powerful approach to EQ development is based on decades of research and assessments taken by millions.

The official launch ceremony took place in New Delhi in the presence of Sunil Mehta, Country Manager - India, Middle East & Central Africa of Quint, and other important delegates from the industry and associations. A virtual launch was also executed simultaneously along with some of Quint's customers in India and around. The virtual launch ceremony was graced by Dr. Jean Greaves Co-Founder, TalentSmart, Best-selling Co-author of the book- Emotional Intelligence 2.0; Howard Farfel, Chief Executive Officer, TalentSmart; and Pankaj Kejriwal, Chief Strategy Officer, TalSuccess.

TalentSmartEQ's assessments and development programs help organizations to achieve positive impact in critical areas such as top employee performance, ability to navigate change and complexity, increased team effectiveness and agility, improved decision-making, productive conflict management, and better communication and relationships with coworkers. TalentSmartEQ's programmes help achieving in mastering Emotional Intelligence at both personal and organisational level. Developing a new skill takes awareness, understanding, practice, and a clear path for change. Mastering Emotional Intelligence programs launched by TalSuccess helps learners far beyond knowing just what EQ is.

In a survey by the (https://www.weforum.org/agenda/2016/01/the-10-skills-you-need-to-thrive-in-the-fourth-industrial-revolution) World Economic Forum in 2016, emotional intelligence was considered by leading global employers to be one of the most important skills that workers will need in this decade.

Speaking about the launch, Sunil Mehta, Country Manager - India, Middle East & Central Africa of Quint Consulting Services said, "In the era of rapidly changing world, Emotional Intelligence (EQ) plays a very critical role in organizational performance and growth. Focus on EQ skills can enhance self and organizational performance in the long-run leading to achieving organizational goals. We are extremely happy to join hands with TalentSmartEQ - the leader of EQ assessment and training provider in the world. TalentSmartEQ's world famous EQ assessment and training programmes will help organizations from across sectors to nurture talents efficiently, and maximizing organizational performance."

TalSuccess's design methodology incorporates the right balance of content, context, and experiences for any solution, whether it's a program on managerial fundamentals or an in-market immersion for senior executives. The experiences vary widely in format, from metaphoric to hyper-realistic - always geared towards specific learning outcomes.

This approach enables leaders not only to learn but also to change and adapt to new challenges. TalSuccess believes in talent transformation, so, for every program, it incorporates initial assessment, workshop delivered using interactive and innovative techniques, training/workshop followed by reinforcement, and has complete capability to carry out impact studies (ROI).

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

DISCLAIMER

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)