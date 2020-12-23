Tangentia makes an impact with its latest AIM FOR IMPACT branding campaign

You would like to read
Panaji (Goa) [India], December 23 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Global digital transformation company Tangentia announced its latest branding campaign: "AIM FOR IMPACT" in support of the global push for rapid digital transformations. The new campaign uses animal symbology to emphasize the need for adaptability and change.
AIM FOR IMPACT urges businesses to view and use the COVID-19 pandemic as an opportunity to achieve their full potential by adopting transformative technologies, such as Robotic Process Automation (RPA) and Artificial Intelligence (AI).
The campaign, which was created by leading brand agency Dranding Consulting, celebrates animals and their survival instinct.
See the campaign's film here:
"COVID-19 has single handedly been the biggest influencer of digital transformation to date, and businesses that do not adopt efficient and agile digital solutions will stand to lose out on future growth opportunities and run the risk of becoming stagnant or extinct," said Vijay Thomas, CEO of Tangentia.
Watch Vijay reveal the campaign:
"Our new go-to market strategy asks customers to AIM for more--to aspire higher, innovate faster, and to not be afraid to adopt new technology and processes to Make It Happen," said Ashley Nathan, Director of Marketing for Tangentia.
According to Co-founder of Dranding Consulting, Floyd Tavares, "AIM for IMPACT, was conceptualised keeping in mind the ethos of Tangentia, which provides its clients with solutions that build efficiency, accuracy, and agility, so clients are always ready to take on challenges and maximise business opportunities to create an impact."
