Tanishq Utsah film emerges to be clutter breaker!

New Delhi [India], November 8 (ANI/ATK): The Tanishq 'Utsah' film has really been a clutter breaker!
With its grand visuals, warm moments and heart touching music and lyrics, it has easily come out as the best Diwali film of this year.
Conceived by Sagar Kapoor, the CCO of Lowe Lintas, and executed by Gaurav Chanana, Founder, Lucifer Circus, it has stood out the perfect mix of opulence and emotions.
The film depicts various situations and delves into our traditions and the sparkle that jewellery adds to Diwali. There's definitely a lot of "Utsah" in this one!
Check out this longer version!
Link
(https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KzVQ_nY2M9k)
This story is provided by ATK.
