Tata CLiQ and Tata CLiQ Luxury host CLiQ CLiQ sale to celebrate their 6th anniversary

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 27 (ANI/BusinessWire India): The flagship e-commerce initiatives of the Tata Group, Tata CLiQ and Tata CLiQ Luxury, are hosting their anniversary special CLiQ CLiQ Sale.

The sale is live on Tata CLiQ from May 26 - May 31, and on Tata CLiQ Luxury from May 26 - June 5.

This season, the sale offers an amazing opportunity to shop from leading brands across various categories such as apparel, beauty, accessories, footwear, home decor, jewellery, watches, and more, at never-before-seen offers!

Vikas Purohit, CEO, Tata CLiQ & Tata CLiQ Luxury, said: "The CLiQ CLiQ sale is our flagship event that marks our 6th anniversary celebration! In the last six years, both the platforms, Tata CLiQ and Tata CLiQ Luxury, have grown immensely. Every year, we celebrate our anniversary by offering our customers a plethora of irresistible offers on brands across categories, and this year is no exception. We would also like to take this opportunity to express our gratitude to our brand partners and sellers for their patronage and partnership. We look forward to yet another exciting year ahead as we continue to focus on providing an unparalleled online shopping experience for our customers."

Tata CLiQ is leading with the proposition of 'unbelievable deals' from 26-31 May 2022. This is manifested in the range of brands and offers available on them, which are otherwise rarely available on e-commerce platforms. Customers can enjoy up to 90 per cent off across lifestyle brands such as Mia by Tanishq, Aldo, FabIndia, W, D'Decor, Prestige, Titan, Fossil, Ray-Ban, Fastrack, US Polo, Levi's, Hidesign, Joyalukkas and more. Apart from these, there are exciting offers on electronics and beauty brands too.

On Tata CLiQ Luxury, India's premier luxury lifestyle platform, customers can discover and celebrate the luxe life by availing exciting offers on the most coveted global luxury brands across categories such as Coach and Michael Kors in handbags, Chopard in fragrance, BOSS and Brooks Brothers in apparel, Tumi luggage, and more.

The apparel and footwear categories for men and women will be up to 50 per cent off. GANT and Armani Exchange in apparel, Dune London, and Steve Madden in footwear are some of the brands which have exciting offers. In the kid's category, brands such as Aigner, Choupette, and Superhero Toys will have offers.

Premium fashion watch brands like Earnshaw, Fossil, Just Cavalli, and Maserati will have offers one cannot resist. In the eyewear category, brands like Hugo Boss, Ray-Ban, and Tom Ford will also have exciting offers.

Enjoy up to 25-30 per cent on fragrance brands such as Carolina Herrera, Paco Rabanne, and Salvatore Ferragamo. In the jewellery section, Ted Baker jewellery will be up to 25 per cent off. Le Creuset and Versace Rosenthal will also have offers in the home category. For the beauty enthusiast, one can avail attractive offers on brands like Forest Essentials, Estee Lauder, and L'Occitane. In the luggage section, DKNY and Tommy Hilfiger will have exciting offers.

Exclusive offers will also be available on Indiluxe by Tata CLiQ Luxury. Prominent designer labels such as Masaba and Ritu Kumar and brands like Mason Home and Orange Tree in the home category will be on sale.

Consumers can avail further discounts on the back of exciting bank offers. Tata CLiQ is offering 10 per cent instant discount on ICICI's credit and debit cards during the sale. *T & C Apply

Tata CLiQ Luxury is offering 10 per cent instant discount on ICICI Bank credit card. This offer is valid from 26 May to 5 June 2022. *T & C Apply

Shop here:(https://www.tatacliq.com) & (https://luxury.tatacliq.com/? & amp;cid=ot:prcliqcliqsale27052022)

