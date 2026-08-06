NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], August 5: Tata Gluco+, from Tata Consumer Products Limited, has partnered with the 135th Durand Cup as the Official Beverage Partner, marking the brand's association with one of India's oldest and most prestigious football tournaments.

As part of the association, Tata Gluco+ will keep players, officials and fans refreshed throughout the tournament while engaging with football-loving communities across the country. The partnership reflects the brand's commitment to connecting with consumers through shared experiences and the growing popularity of football in India.

A popular glucose based instant energy drink from Tata Consumer Products Limited, Tata Gluco+ is available in refreshing flavours including Orangy Burst, Lemony Zing and Lychee Zap. Through the Durand Cup, the brand strengthens its presence across football-loving markets, from the passionate fan bases of West Bengal and the Northeast to emerging football hubs across the country.