HT Syndication Panchkula (Haryana) [India], August 18: Tattva Wellness Spa has opened its newest centre at The Aarlis Hotel, Panchkula, Vignette Collection by IHG, in City Centre, Sector 3, adjacent to the Panchkula Golf Club. Strategically located in the rapidly developing Chandigarh Metropolitan Region, Panchkula is a well-planned and fast-growing city. The tri-city cluster is home to major IT parks, leading automotive companies, pharmaceutical and manufacturing hubs, PSUs, and premier national institutions. This launch marks Tattva Wellness' first outlet in the Chandigarh tricity. The spa features three private single-therapy rooms, each with an attached steam and shower, along with one couple therapy room equipped with a private jacuzzi. A thoughtfully integrated salon with dedicated bride & groom chambers complements the wellness offering, giving guests the option to include grooming services as part of a more complete visit.

A Consistent Standard of Spa Care A meaningful spa experience depends as much on the quality of service as it does on the treatment itself. The Panchkula outlet follows Tattva Wellness Spa's established service standards, with trained therapists, defined treatment protocols, careful hygiene practices, and close attention to guest comfort. This ensures that every visit feels professional and dependable, whether someone is experiencing the brand for the first time or returning as part of an ongoing wellness routine. A Holistic Choice of Wellness Services and Memberships Guests can choose from a range of massage therapies, facials, beauty treatments, grooming services, and curated spa experiences, including Swedish Massage, Deep Tissue Massage, Indian Abhyanga, and Potli Massage. Each service is designed to support relaxation, ease physical tension, and promote overall well-being.

For guests looking to make self-care a regular part of their lifestyle, Tattva Wellness Spa also offers Peace, Serenity, and Tranquility memberships. With suitable validity periods and the flexibility to schedule sessions around individual routines, these memberships provide a convenient way to access spa and wellness services more consistently. Guided by the Belief That Wellness Is a Priority, Not a Treat As people look for practical ways to manage stress and protect their wellbeing, spas are becoming an increasingly important part of the wellness landscape. Dedicated time away from constant activity allows the body to release built-up tension while giving the mind space to settle. Tattva Wellness Spa encourages guests to approach such care consistently instead of waiting for exhaustion to set in. At Tattva Wellness Spa, wellness is seen as a priority to practise regularly--not a treat reserved for special occasions.

Founder's Statement Commenting on the launch, Shipra Sharma, Co-Founder, Tattva Wellness Spa, said, "Chandigarh, Panchkula & Mohali represent a growing market where people are increasingly choosing wellness as part of how they live, work, and recover. Our vision for Tattva Wellness Spa at The Aarlis Hotel is to create a destination that brings personalised therapies, skincare, grooming, and private wellness facilities together in one considered experience. As we expand into new cities, our focus remains the same: to make expert-led wellness more accessible, relevant, and consistent, while ensuring every guest understands the purpose and value of the care they receive." About Tattva Wellness Spa

Tattva Wellness Spa is part of Elementia Wellness Pvt Ltd and has built a nationwide presence through a combination of hotel partnerships and independent spa locations. Over the past 13+ years, the brand has grown to more than 110 spa centres across 45+ cities in India, offering wellness experiences shaped by personalised care, trained therapists, and its core philosophy, "Live More - Do More." Its identity is rooted in the five elements -- Prithvi, Jal, Agni, Vaayu, and Aakash -- which continue to influence the way its spa journeys are created. Visit Details Tattva Wellness Spa at The Aarlis Hotel, Vignette Collection by IHG

City Centre, Sector 3, Panchkula Open daily: 10:00 AM - 10:00 PM Reservations: +91 9999120413 Website: www.tattvaspa.com Media Contact Email: marketing@tattvaspa.com Website: www.tattvaspa.com (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by HT Syndication. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)