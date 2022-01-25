Tech Startup Aerion Labs premieres world's first head-mounted air purifier in India

You would like to read
Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu) [India], January 25 (ANI/PRNewswire): Aerion Labs, a tech startup focused on wearable healthcare technology, has announced the launch of the world's first head-mounted air purifier on Republic Day.
This wearable device is designed to help people suffering from health ailments such as asthma and dust allergies. Building off of PM Modi's Make in India initiative, RnD, and manufacturing of this product is being accomplished with a team entirely from tier-2 cities across India.
Air pollution remains a serious health issue in India. According to a report by Lancet Planetary Health, 1.7 million Indians have died due to air pollution in 2019. A recent study published in the Science of the Total Environment journal establishes that there is a strong association between particulate dust exposure of pregnant women and infant mortality in India.
Aerion Labs' electrostatic precipitation technology is effective against both micro-organisms and particulate dust and is designed to protect people from harmful pollutants in the air.
Commenting on the launch, Mukund Rajukumar, Founder, of Aerion Labs, said, "Air pollution remains a grave problem for India. Our cities constantly feature in the most polluted cities of the world. People suffering from health ailments like asthma find it increasingly difficult to continue with their normal life. On Republic Day, we proudly launch an air purifier that is for India and Made in India. Our eco-friendly wearable air purifier will empower Indians to freely spend time outdoors doing things they love like exercising, playing sports or shopping without compromising on their lifestyle due to poor outdoor air quality."
Some of the salient features of the device are :
Filtration of both PM2.5 dust and microbes through a miniaturized electrostatic precipitator
Protection for your entire face including your eyes, nose, mouth, and skin
Uses reusable dust cartridges that can be easily cleaned
Customers can purchase Aerion Air Shield from Aerion Labs' website. The product list price is Rs. 6,999/- but is currently at an introductory price of Rs. 2,999/- for a limited time. Customers can order from the link below:
(http://aerionlabs.com/aerion-air-shield-offer)
Aerion is also developing wearable air purifiers integrated into 2-wheeler helmets and hard hats for use in factories. The Pro version of their air purifiers come with built-in air quality sensors that show in real-time the air quality of the air you inhale, on their companion mobile app.
Aerion Labs is a technology start-up based in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu. Our mission is to use the Internet of Things technologies to promote a healthy and sustainable lifestyle. To accomplish our mission, we have formed a team of technology experts with decades of global experience in consumer electronics, software services, and supply chain.
