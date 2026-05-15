PNN New Delhi [India], May 15: Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Petroleum Technology (RGIPT) celebrated National Technology Day 2026 with the demonstration of several innovative and sustainable technologies developed by the Institute for societal benefit, environmental protection, renewable energy generation, and waste-to-wealth applications. The event witnessed enthusiastic participation from students, faculty members, members of the press, and school children from nearby institutions. Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Petroleum Technology showcased multiple live demonstrations highlighting how engineering and scientific innovations can address practical challenges related to waste management, water conservation, carbon management, renewable energy, and sustainable development. Addressing the media, the Honourable Director of RGIPT, Prof. Harish Hirani, emphasized the importance of technology-driven sustainable development and stated that the technologies demonstrated at RGIPT are not merely conceptual ideas but functioning systems operating under real conditions. He highlighted that the Institute is actively developing reliable, scalable, and affordable technologies aimed at solving pressing environmental and energy challenges while ensuring operational safety, resource efficiency, and long-term sustainability. He further explained that modern technological development must focus not only on innovation, but also on practical societal impact, environmental responsibility, and circular economy principles.

Prof. Hirani elaborated on RGIPT's integrated water management and sewage treatment initiatives. He informed that the Institute has developed systems for sewage-water purification, recycling, groundwater replenishment, and continuous water reuse for maintaining water-table sustainability. He also explained the "Living Lab" concept being implemented at RGIPT, where real-life environmental and engineering challenges are converted into practical educational and technological solutions. Treated sewage water is being effectively reused within the campus for landscaping, irrigation, and aesthetic applications such as fountains and the "selfie point," demonstrating how treated wastewater can be sustainably utilized. He further emphasized the importance of scientific treatment methods for effectively controlling sewage-water pathogens and improving environmental hygiene.

Highlighting RGIPT's advancements in renewable energy and waste utilization technologies, Prof. Hirani informed that the Institute has significantly enhanced its biogas production capacity and is supplying biogas equivalent to LPG for practical applications. He noted that waste streams generated from the biogas process are also being converted into valuable products such as biochar for carbon dioxide capture and waste-derived cleaning products, including soap formulations. He emphasized that RGIPT's philosophy is centred on transforming waste into wealth and converting environmental challenges into sustainable opportunities. The Director also discussed ongoing work related to carbon dioxide purification, carbon utilization, hydrogen generation through water splitting, and pilot-scale green hydrogen technologies. He stated that hydrogen has enormous future potential as a clean and pollution-free energy source capable of supporting India's sustainable energy transition.

The Director also highlighted RGIPT's work in solid waste management and plastic waste utilization. He informed that the Institute is developing technologies related to waste segregation, plastic separation, waste shredding, and plastic-to-crude-oil conversion. In addition, waste plastics are being transformed into useful products such as blocks, stools, and lever blocks, demonstrating multiple value-added applications of recycled plastic materials. He further highlighted RGIPT's research activities related to corrosion prevention and advanced protective coatings, including specialized primers developed to reduce corrosion, leakage, and industrial deterioration, thereby improving operational reliability and safety in industrial systems. Emphasizing the role of advanced education and research in national development, Prof. Hirani announced that RGIPT is launching new M.Sc. programs in Sustainable Energy Sciences and Geosciences. He noted that these programs are designed to strengthen interdisciplinary education and research in renewable energy systems, hydrogen technologies, sustainability, petroleum systems, subsurface sciences, environmental geoscience, and advanced energy technologies. He added that the programs will help develop highly skilled human resources capable of addressing future challenges related to energy security, sustainability, and earth-resource management.

The Director also announced expanded opportunities for Ph.D. admissions at RGIPT. He informed that students can now apply for Ph.D. programs through institute-based entrance examinations in addition to conventional admission pathways, and importantly, deserving students can pursue Ph.D. research even without a GATE qualification. Full fellowship support will be provided to selected candidates as per the institute's norms. He further mentioned that project-linked and interdisciplinary Ph.D. programs are also being strengthened to promote innovation-driven, industry-oriented, and socially relevant research in emerging technological areas. Prof. Hirani also briefly discussed the responsible use of emerging digital technologies and emphasized that while tools such as ChatGPT can support learning and productivity, overdependence on such technologies should be avoided. He stressed the continued importance of original thinking, experimentation, practical problem-solving, and research-oriented learning for genuine technological innovation and scientific advancement.

The event included interactive demonstrations for students invited from nearby schools and colleges. Through these demonstrations, RGIPT showcased how science, engineering, and technology can effectively address challenges related to waste management, sustainable energy, water conservation, environmental protection, carbon utilization, and resource recovery. The technologies presented during the event collectively reflected RGIPT's commitment toward nation-building through innovation, sustainability, interdisciplinary education, and socially relevant research. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)