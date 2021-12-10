Term 2 Exclusive CBSE Question Banks released for 10th 12th Board Exams

You would like to read
- MCQs Term 1 Boards Class 12 Physics: Do's & Don't, Exam Preparation Guidelines & Comprehensive Strategy
- CBSE Term 1 Boards: MCQs new exam pattern-papers launched to ace all typologies
- EXCLUSIVE: CBSE final revision study material uploaded to practice important MCQs of Term 1 Class 10 for all subjects
- CBSE Term I Exam 2021: How to finally revise to score full marks for Class 10 MCQs Board Exam
- [10th 12th CBSE datesheet announced] 9 exam preparation guidelines for Term 1 Boards
New Delhi [India], December 10 (ANI/Oswaal Books): Term 1 Exams for CBSE 10th and 12th are still going on with the new MCQs pattern.
This year, it was a challenge for the students of class 10th and 12th to prepare for their exams according to the MCQs pattern.
Term 1 exams 2021-22 has been started from December 1st 2021 for Class 12th and from 30th November 2021 for Class 10th.
For class 10th, 3 exams are left, and for 12th, 13 exams are left for Term 1, but after Term 1, students need to start preparing for the Term 2 exams as the exams will hold in March and April 2022, respectively. So many updates have come for CBSE Term 2 Exams 2022 Class 10th and 12th, respectively:
Term 2 Books are now available in the market:
Term 1 was totally based upon the MCQs pattern, but Term 2 exams are based on MCQs and theory. Students must go with the right study material and plan to prepare for Term 2 Exams 2022.
The study material has been bifurcated into two parts which cover MCQs and the theory portion, so this time they can score according to their efficiency in a particular portion. Students can also readOswaal CBSE Question Bank Chapter-wise for Term-II Class 10 and 12
Exams 2022 where they will get wide range of preparation methods like:
Latest Board Sample Paper
Revision Notes
Based on the Latest CBSE Syllabus released on 22nd July 2021
Commonly Made Errors & Answering Tips
Most Likely Questions (AI) for 2022 Board Exams
Here is the recommended link for CBSE Question Bank Class 10 for Term 2 board exams 2022, click here (https://bit.ly/3oxXMKE)
Here is the recommended link for CBSE Question Bank Class 12 for Term 2 board exams 2022, click here (https://bit.ly/3EDBZXy)
This story is provided by Oswaal Books. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/Oswaal Books)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor