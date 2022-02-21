The book 'I AM' challenges the myths and breaks the stereotype around creativity

You would like to read
- WorkDefine empowers brands through its design-thinking methods
- Fashion giant Nandani Creation migrates from NSE Emerge to Main Board of NSE
- 'Keralites are genetically more susceptible to diabetes' - Research Report on Kerala Scenario was submitted to Kerala Govt and authorities on World Diabetes Day
- Fittr's CEO and Founder Jitendra Chouksey urges the community to get fit with his 10yearchallenge
- HarperCollins Publishers India is proud to announce 'The Great Tech Game- Shaping Geopolitics and the Destinies of Nations' by Anirudh Suri
Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], February 21 (ANI/PNN): The book 'I AM' is a first of its kind in the illustrated picture book category that defines the correct meaning of creativity.
Inspired by the core principle of design thinking, the book takes the reader through the journey of Empathy-Define-Ideate-Prototype-Test to demonstrate simple methods to solve complex problems.
Creativity isn't always an in-born trait but a refined skill in the creation process. I AM an illustrated book for adults & children who believe in having a mindset that lets them find multiple solutions for the same problem.
I AM a happy book that emphasizes positivity. It is an emotional journey of a boy who is on his path of self-discovery. The story keeps the readers glued to the protagonist's journey and how his brother encourages him to face the challenges and discover the essence of life. The book revolves around the myths about creativity and its stereotype. It's an eye-opener for young adults, professionals, and parents who believe that creativity is synonymous with being artistic, whereas it is all about inventing, experimenting, growing, taking risks, breaking the rules, making mistakes, and finding out solutions.
Reshma Budhia, the author of I AM, believes that creativity is not a form of doing but a form of being. With over 16 years of marketing experience, she has helped companies conceptualize and build marketing roadmaps using emerging technology solutions. Her key role includes brand & strategy consulting, content creation, UX/UI consulting, and growth strategy planning & execution.
She is a Certified Design Thinking Specialist from Emeritus MIT Sloan School of Management and has completed her PG Diploma in Innovation & Design Thinking. Reshma says, "Creativity is all about connecting things and solving problems. It's solving ordinary problems through extraordinary solutions. We need to come out of the cocoon to explore and experiment." She adds that her book was not born as an impulsive, spur-of-the-moment story but is her own journey to discover the creative side. She takes pride in being recognized as the Exceptional Women of Excellence by the Women's Economic Forum.
There are different aspects of creativity, and through the book I AM, one gets to understand the true essence of creativity. It's a keepsake that opens a new dimension each time you read it. I AM available on Amazon at Rs. 1199/.
Click (https://amzn.to/3AQBxo3) to find out more.
Instagram handles:
Book: @discoveriam
Author: @designthinkqueen
This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor