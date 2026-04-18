NewsVoir New Delhi [India], April 18: The Chanakya Playbook: Ancient Wisdom for the Modern Entrepreneur, authored by Abhiraj Gupta, Executive Director at IOL Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals, has been receiving an overwhelming response from readers across India following its recent launch. The book has generated interest among management students, young professionals, startup founders, and business leaders looking for practical insights on leadership, strategy, and decision-making. Available on Amazon and leading bookstores, the book is inspired by the timeless principles of the Arthashastra. It presents Chanakya's strategic wisdom in a contemporary and accessible format for today's business environment. It offers practical insights on leadership, governance, discipline, and business growth ideas which are the areas increasingly relevant in a fast-changing and highly competitive world.

The enthusiastic response to the book reflects a growing demand for management thinking rooted in Indian knowledge systems while remaining relevant to modern business realities. Readers have particularly appreciated its practical approach, relatable examples, and the way it connects classical strategy with present-day entrepreneurial challenges. Mr. Rajinder Gupta, Member of Parliament (Rajya Sabha) and Chairman Emeritus of Trident Group shared his thoughts about the book by saying, "The Chanakya Playbook is a rare and intellectually rigorous book that bridges ancient Indian strategic wisdom with the realities of modern enterprise." Similar sentiment resonated in Mr. Chandrasekhar Sripada, Clinical Professor (OB), Indian School of Business words who said, "Covering a wide range of critical issues in corporate growth and governance, Abhiraj Gupta presents insightful perspectives on navigating modern business dilemmas."

Speaking on the response, Abhiraj Gupta, said, "Our country's rich culture and heritage hold timeless solutions that remain highly relevant to many of today's modern challenges, and I strongly believe in applying that wisdom in a practical way. With this thought, I penned the book with the belief that its ideas would be meaningful in today's context. It is deeply encouraging to see readers connect with the perspectives shared in the book. My objective was to present Chanakya's wisdom in a practical manner for today's leaders, entrepreneurs, and students. The response so far has been truly humbling. I firmly believe that in life and business alike, we must always adopt a solution-oriented approach and continue learning from the wisdom available to us."

About the Author Abhiraj Gupta is the Executive Director of IOL Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals Limited, one of India's largest API and specialty chemicals company. With academic foundations from the University of Warwick and the Indian School of Business, he bridges ancient strategic wisdom with modern corporate practice. His leadership experience spans research and development, regulatory strategy and large-scale manufacturing. The Chanakya Playbook reflects his commitment to building resilient, ethical and future-ready organizations grounded in India's strategic intellectual tradition. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)