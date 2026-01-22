PNN

Ludhiana (Punjab) [India], January 22: In a market that's flooded with misconceptions, mislabelling and misinterpretations, Orika is rewriting the script with its True Cinnamon Stick that packs a nutritious and flavourful punch with its transparent sourcing, high quality control and clear product packaging. In doing so, the brand is drawing subtly attention to the differences between Ceylon cinnamon (Cinnamomum verum) and cassia cinnamon (Cinnamomum cassia), two of the most used types of cinnamon, and the significant differences in their flavour, health implications and sourcing details.

In India, the mislabelling of cheaper Cassia as Ceylon cinnamon is an unfortunate but common practice. Studies have found that as many as 7 out of 10 samples are mislabelled and misrepresented, placing unwitting customers at an increased risk of adverse health impacts. Cassia's high coumarin levels, which can range from 0.8-10.63 per cent, are much higher than the 0.2 per cent content found in Ceylon cinnamon. Coumarin is a compound that can be highly toxic when consumed regularly, in high doses. It has been linked to hepatotoxicity (liver damage) and potential carcinogenicity, and can also have blood-thinning or anticoagulant effects. The health benefits of Ceylon cinnamon are numerous, including it being a rich source of antioxidants, having anti-inflammatory, antibacterial and antifungal properties, protecting against heart disease and improving insulin sensitivity. These benefits compound when Ceylon cinnamon is consumed frequently or even regularly. In the case of Cassia, which many consumers mistake for Ceylon cinnamon, frequent consumption can produce a gamut of risks that far outweigh the benefits.