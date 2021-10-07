The new campaign showcases Leader Batteries' brand ethos - Power, Performance, Commitment, Innovation and Trust

New Delhi, [India], October 7 (ANI/NewsVoir): Leader Batteries, a part of Pilot Industry Group, launches a new brand campaign announcing the new avatar Leader 2.0 to strengthen its pan India presence, features brand ambassador Ajay Devgan who showcases Leader Batteries' unparallel power, performance, commitment, innovation and trust.

Committed to its consumers in the country, Leader Batteries has been aligned with India's Make in India vision providing world-class and futuristic energy solutions in Storage Energy and Lead(Pb) products.

Speaking on the new brand campaign, Sanjeev Aggarwal, MD, Pilot Group of Industries, mentioned, "We are excited to announce the new transformed version of Leader Batteries-Leader 2.0 with this new campaign. Building on our commitment and trust, we are charting new skies, setting ambitious milestones and paving our growth trajectory with the all-new Leader 2.0. There is no one better than Ajay Devgn to showcase what our brand stands for - a perfect amalgamation of Power, Performance, Commitment, Innovation and Trust."

"This campaign comes at an opportune time when we are expanding our network with our innovative product range. We truly believe a leader like Ajay Devgn will help us establish a better connection with our consumers," said Chetan Ranjan, Director, Leader Batteries.

The new avatar of Leader products has been crafted exclusively with unmatched exquisite designs. The company has expanded their entire product range, features and offerings in the Inverter, E-rickshaw and Solar Battery segment. Built on trust, these innovative products feature higher backup, longer life and an ultra-low maintenance cost. Leader 2.0's promise of quality is accompanied by an extended warranty on these products. The company also introduced 12X7 service on the entire range of our products.

Through this campaign, Leader Batteries aim to showcase what the brand stands for. The company, with its industry-best products available at efficient price points, has its presence on over 30 overseas market and enjoys a sizeable market share.

"Leader 2.0, a Made-in-India brand, in its new avatar is all about things that matter to me personally. With their products that match global standards and energy-efficient solutions, I am confident that they will be able to meet consumer needs in India," Brand Ambassador Ajay Devgn said.

"We have a long-standing partnership with Leader Batteries that have helped us understand the brand and its ethos. Keeping the brand ethos in mind, our talent, production, creative and digital teams developed the campaign with superstar Ajay Devgn at the heart of it. We are grateful for the opportunity given by Sanjeev Agarwal to the Offbeet team," said Jaideep Singh, Founder, Offbeet Media Group.

With modernized manufacturing and product innovations at the core of every they do, Leader Batteries has successfully enjoyed its leadership position. Moreover, with the recent shift in business strategy, they plan to grow their business by 100% in the coming three years. With their business journey evolving from B2B/OEM manufacturing to Direct retail and distribution, they aim to take their products and solutions to every home in India.

Company URL: (https://leaderbattery.com)

Offbeet media URL: (https://www.offbeet.in)

Offbeet Linkedin: (https://www.linkedin.com/company/offbeet)

Campaign video link: (https://www.instagram.com/p/CUtx9u8Df37)

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

DISCLAIMER

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)