The Red Dot Sale is back to elevate your style this festive season

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], December 14 (ANI/NewsVoir): The festive season gets more glamorous with the much awaited Red Dot Sale at Soch.

The sale, which flags off on 10th December at Soch stores across the country and online, will feature discounts up to 50 percent off on a wide selection of sarees, salwar suits, kurtis, tunics and dress materials.

While the festive and wedding season is upon us, the Soch Red Dot Sale is making it all the more exciting by launching exclusive discounts on a plethora of products by providing us with jaw dropping deals to make our celebrations even more special and glamorous.

From providing us with options to nail the ethnic look as well as refreshing our wardrobe with everyday looks, Soch has it all to elevate your style! You can now get the best of ethnic wear at amazing offers and prices.

The Red Dot Sale has an array of cotton and chanderi kurtis to offer in a profusion of colours, featuring beautiful prints, intricate embroidery and remarkable silhouettes. The salwar suit sets are elegant in rich hues and flowing fabrics that make a statement. The sarees are versatile and timeless and you can pick from a variety of materials including cotton, silk, georgette, tissue and net. You can now get Soch's beautiful ethnic wear at never seen before prices and make every occasion beautiful.

As for safety protocols, Soch follows utmost safety, such as the use of sanitizers, masks, tracking employee wellness, and temperature checks. This in turn also ensures the safety of its customers. The store is sanitized in regular intervals, with only a limited number of people allowed into the stores at a time to ensure social distancing.

Mark your calendars and save the date for the Red Dot Sale! Check out the collection at a Soch store near you or online on (https://www.soch.com/in).

Now available at discounted prices, Kurti at Rs. 499, Kurti Suits at Rs. 998. Salwar suits at Rs. 1498. Sarees starting at Rs. 998.

Follow Soch on Instagram at - @sochstories, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, Twitter and Pinterest at - Soch, LinkedIn - Soch Apparels Pvt. Ltd for regular updates.

Soch launched its first exclusive outlet in February 2005, committed to a fashionable range of ethnic wear for women at affordable prices.

The company, based out of Bangalore, has 136 stores (across 55 cities) at convenient locations in Angul, Bangalore, Bareilly, Bellary, Belgaum, Behrampur, Bhimavaram, Bhubaneswar, Bhopal, Calicut, Cochin, Chennai, Chandigarh, Coimbatore, Delhi, Davangere, Dharwad, Gulbarga, Guntur, Gurgaon, Goa, Hubli, Hyderabad, Hospet, Indore, Jamshedpur, Kanpur, Kannur, Kolhapur, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mangalore, Manipal, Mumbai, Mysore, Nellore, Nizamabad, Patna, Pune, Pondicherry, Rajahmundry, Ranchi, Raipur, Shivamogga, Salem, Thane, Trivandrum, Tumkur, Trichy, Vadodara, Vijayapur, Vijayawada, Vizag and Zirakpur.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

DISCLAIMER

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)