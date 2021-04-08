The V-WA 50 - awards to make women visible by celebrating their professional success

You would like to read
New Delhi [India], April 8 (ANI/BusinessWire India): "Women are 50 per cent of the population, make invaluable contributions in the world, and, increasingly, in their workplaces--but remain under-recognised and unsung. With V-WA 50, we are committed to changing this and 'making women visible'. By presenting strong role models for the generations to come, we will set the wheels of change in motion, irreversibly," said Anuradha Das Mathur, Founder of the Vedica Women's Alliance and the Vedica Scholars Programme for Women on the occasion of the V-WA 50 launch.
The Vedica Women's Alliance, a Vedica initiative, has launched V-WA 50 in partnership with Western Digital. The initiative will award 50 exemplary leaders, including senior women professionals and men who have championed inclusion in their organisations.
Despite their extraordinary contributions, women remain a minority in positions of leadership. The Vedica Women's Alliance (V-WA) is a first-of-its-kind endeavour built to aggregate and amplify the voices of women leaders from across the country and shape an ecosystem that helps women professionals thrive. Through V-WA 50, Vedica strengthens its mission of making women visible by telling their stories, celebrating their achievements, and building a repository of role models that will inspire the generations of women to come.
"We are excited to introduce the 'V-WA 50' to further augment the voices of women leaders and shine much-deserved spotlights on them. Celebrating women at the top of their organisations inspires young girls and working professions to emulate them. This is a sine qua non intervention and change to help create better balanced gender diversity roadmaps," said Supria Dhanda, Country Manager, India, and Vice President, Western Digital.
"I am confident that the 'V-WA 50' will empower women leaders across the country and catalyse the next generation of upcoming leaders, bringing in a new change in the ecosystem," she added.
V-WA 50 will commemorate senior women leaders who have demonstrated outstanding success and exemplary leadership. The award categories include Women in Technology/R & D, Government, Law, Social Impact, Academia, Manufacturing, Finance, Marketing & Sales, and HR.
The Lifetime Achievement Award will honour women who have had long, illustrious careers and made a significant impact on their industry and community. Additionally, the programme will recognise men who have furthered diversity and inclusion through the Men of Impact category.
The forum will reach out to relevant hubs and networks from various industries to invite nominations for V-WA 50. A jury of over 15 renowned leaders across sectors will select the awardees.
By showcasing and celebrating women's achievements, V-WA 50 aims to spark change in the ecosystem and inspire a greater number of women towards professional success.
For more details and to submit nominations, please visit: https://bit.ly/39LaqOI
