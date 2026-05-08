This summer, PLAY gets an upgrade: The LEGO Playground returns for its fifth edition!

VMPL Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 7: This summer, playtime takes on a whole new dimension, brick by brick. The fifth edition of the LEGO Playground is coming to malls across Ahmedabad, Pune, Hyderabad, Lucknow, and Gurgaon, bringing unique LEGO play experiences for children aged 5 to 14. Built around the idea that play unlocks something incredible within every child, the LEGO Playground 2026 invites young explorers to journey through five distinct skill-based zones, each championing a future-ready skill: Resilience, Problem-Solving, Creativity, Curiosity, and Social Skills. Launching in Ahmedabad for the first time ever, the event will kick off at Nexus Alpha One Mall. The Playground will then travel to Mall of Millennium, Pune; Inorbit Mall, Hyderabad; and Phoenix Palassio, Lucknow, before concluding its 2026 run at Ambience Mall, Gurgaon. The multi-city event will run from 8th May to the end of June.

Here is a glimpse into the adventure that awaits: - Brick Balance: A counterweight challenge invites children to balance a see-saw, putting their focus, patience, and perseverance to the test. - Brick Mix: A "playful" test of problem-solving where the first cube reveals a mystery challenge, and the second and third reveal two numbers. Children add them up to find the minimum number of LEGO bricks they need to build their solution with. - Brick Seek: Armed with a Flash Card featuring a mystery animal, young participants must hunt through discovery boxes to find the right pieces and assemble their creature on the activity table.

- Brick Carousel: Children get to design and build their own garden-themed creations and place them proudly on a rotating carousel for the world to admire. - Speed Build: Participants team up to race against the clock, taking turns to build a shared creation while aiming to clock the fastest time of the day. Every challenge completed earns a Play Skills stamp in the Champion's Playbook. Once all five are collected, children head to the centrepiece of the entire Playground: the magnificent Tower of Play, where they assemble a personalised LEGO minifigure that represents the champion they've become, and place it proudly at the tower's base as a testament to their journey.

Speaking about the experience, Bhavana Mandon, Country Manager, The LEGO Group, India, said "At The LEGO Group, we believe play is one of the most powerful forces in helping children learn, grow, and discover who they are. The LEGO Playground brings this belief to life at scale, creating a space that is joyful, immersive, and purposeful. Every experience is designed to go beyond just building with bricks, encouraging children to develop resilience, creativity, and the ability to problem-solve and collaborate. And it is these qualities, nurtured through play, that will shape the builders of tomorrow." As a special bonus, families who purchase LEGO sets worth ₹3,000 and above at the event location will receive an exclusive free gift, available only on-site.

Tickets are now available on BookMyShow! Don't miss the chance to watch your child build their own story, brick by brick. For more information, please contact: media@LEGO.com. About the LEGO Group: The LEGO Group's mission is to inspire and develop the builders of tomorrow through the power of play. The LEGO System in Play, with its foundation in LEGO bricks, allows children and fans to build and rebuild anything they can imagine. The LEGO Group was founded in Billund, Denmark, in 1932 by Ole Kirk Kristiansen, its name derived from the two Danish words LEg GOdt, which means "Play Well". Today, the LEGO Group remains a family-owned company headquartered in Billund. Its products are now sold in more than 120 countries worldwide. For more information: www.LEGO.com

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