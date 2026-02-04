PNN Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], February 4: Thrillophilia Travel Solutions Private Limited has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Guidance Tamil Nadu and the Directorate of Tourism, Government of Tamil Nadu, to collaborate on the promotion and development of curated tourism experiences and itineraries across the state. The MoU was signed in Chennai between Guidance Tamil Nadu, the state's nodal agency for investment promotion and facilitation, the Directorate of Tourism, Government of Tamil Nadu, and Thrillophilia Travel Solutions Pvt. Ltd., one of India's largest platforms for experiences and multi-day tours. Under the partnership, the parties will work together on destination marketing and digital promotion initiatives aimed at increasing Tamil Nadu's visibility among domestic and international travellers. The collaboration will focus on developing and promoting well-designed itineraries and experiential travel routes that showcase the state's cultural, heritage, spiritual, and natural offerings.

As part of the MoU, Guidance Tamil Nadu will facilitate necessary permissions, registrations, and approvals from relevant state departments in accordance with existing policies and regulations. The Directorate of Tourism will extend institutional support to promote tourism initiatives aligned with the Government of Tamil Nadu's objectives. The MoU reflects a shared intent to leverage digital platforms and data-led storytelling to inspire travel demand and drive higher tourist footfall to Tamil Nadu. It is intended to promote tourism initiatives of the Government of Tamil Nadu and does not involve any financial commitments or procurement obligations for the state. Thrillophilia, which operates across both experiences and multi-day tour segments, works closely with destination partners to design end-to-end travel itineraries that combine attractions, activities, accommodation, and on-ground logistics into integrated travel products. The company serves millions of travellers annually and has built a strong presence across India and international markets through its technology-led travel planning platform.

The MoU is not legally binding and expresses the mutual intent of the parties to cooperate in promoting tourism initiatives and projects of the Government of Tamil Nadu.