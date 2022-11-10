SPONSORED CONTENT
Thyrocare Reinforces Quality with NABL Accreditation of 11 Labs

November 10, 2022 14:00 IST | ANI Press Release
New Delhi [India], November 10 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Thyrocare Technologies Ltd, leading provider of diagnostic and preventive healthcare services, in the last 6 months, added new feathers to its cap by successfully accomplishing NABL accreditation of 5 more Regional Processing Laboratories at Hyderabad, Gurgaon, Kolkata, Pune & Coimbatore in addition to Thyrocare's Regional Processing Labs at Delhi and Mumbai, Central Processing Lab at Navi Mumbai and three COVID laboratories in Gurgaon, Bengaluru & Kolkata. Apart from these 11 NABL accredited labs, 3 more labs have undergone NABL audits successfully and are awaiting the final certification.

With qualified and trained technicians, temperature controlled sample logistics, unique barcode tracking for every sample, strict quality checks of samples received, fully automated machines inspected daily, abnormal values re-checked twice, reports verified by expert MD Pathologists, QR Code verification of reports & quick turnaround time, Thyrocare provides uncompromised quality & a 360 degree 'Care Check' for its customers.

Dr Preet Kaur, Head - Clinical Operations and Quality, Thyrocare Technologies Ltd, said, "We are dedicated to delivering superior diagnostics and world-class preventive healthcare services, and the NABL accreditations reconfirm our commitment to quality." She added, "This achievement is a testimony to the quality and standards that we endorse for providing finest facilities to our customers. It is an astonishing milestone in our mission to provide 'Tests You Can Trust.' The NABL certification proclaims the strengthened customer confidence and increased satisfaction in Thyrocare's test reports and robust quality management. By the end of this financial year, we intend to process 90 per cent samples in NABL accredited labs."

Thyrocare labs are also accredited by other reputed national and international bodies like the College of American Pathologists (CAP) and the International Organization for Standardization (ISO).

