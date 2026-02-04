VMPL Surat (Gujarat) [India], February 4: The penultimate league outing for Tiigers of Kolkata in Surat went beyond the scoreline, underlining a franchise driven by visible leadership, belief and long-term purpose. Owner Aksha Kamboj was present alongside celebrity co-owners Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan, with their children Taimur and Jehangir also in attendance, reinforcing the Tiigers' identity as a team backed wholeheartedly from the top as they sealed their place in the playoffs. Ahead of the match against Ahmedabad, Aksha Kamboj, Saif and Kareena met the Tiigers squad at the dugout, personally wishing the players luck before stepping out for the tip-top toss ceremony. Throughout the game, the ownership group remained deeply engaged from the stands--cheering every moment, interacting with players and fans, and lending their support as the team's 12th man. Adding to the atmosphere, Saif Ali Khan distributed signed match balls to fans at the stadium, further strengthening the bond between the franchise and its supporters.

Speaking about the philosophy driving the franchise, Aksha Kamboj, Executive Chairperson, Aspect Global Ventures, and Co-Owner, Tiigers of Kolkata, said, "Sport has never been just about results for me--it's about discipline, resilience and earning every opportunity. Those values define how we are building Tiigers of Kolkata: a franchise rooted in legacy and roaring with purpose. We respect the game, but we are equally committed to creating real pathways for players to grow and believe in themselves. Through clarity, trust and visible leadership in pressure moments, we are building a culture where every player knows their role, feels supported beyond outcomes, and is empowered to perform with confidence and pride."

Reflecting on the team's journey and ownership involvement, co-owners Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan shared, "Being present with the team truly matters to us. Over the seasons, Tiigers of Kolkata has evolved into a side with a clear identity, maturity and belief--driven by Aksha's leadership and vision. This year especially, the hunger, composure and togetherness within the group have stood out. We hope Tiigers of Kolkata continues to be a franchise rooted in legacy and roaring with purpose, one that respects the game, backs its players wholeheartedly and builds something meaningful year after year. Seeing that belief reflected both on and off the field makes this journey truly special."

On the field, the Tiigers' campaign this season has been defined by consistency, standout individual milestones and collective belief. Leading the charge has been Saif Ali, the tournament's top run-scorer with 222 runs so far, once again establishing himself as one of the most reliable batters in the league after winning Player of the Tournament last season. The batting unit has also delivered moments of history, with the Tiigers registering the highest team total of the season with 149 runs, and Krushna Gawali producing the highest individual score in ISPL history against Srinagar -- statements of the squad's depth and fearless intent.

With the ball, the Tiigers have continued to set benchmarks. Vivek Shelar clocked the fastest delivery in ISPL history at 145.2 kmph against Chennai, showcasing the team's raw pace and attacking intent, while Saroj Paramanik's all-round contributions have placed him among the top five players on the MVP list this season. Backed by emerging talents like 17 year old Ankit Yadav and a disciplined bowling unit, the Tiigers' performances reflect a franchise built on opportunity, trust and freedom of expression, hallmarks of a player-first culture driven from the top. Having confirmed their place in the playoffs, Tiigers of Kolkata will face Mumbai in the Eliminator on 4 February 2026 at 7:00 PM IST, as they look to extend their campaign and carry their belief, momentum and togetherness into the knockout stage.

About Tiigers of Kolkata Established in 2024, Tiigers of Kolkata embody the vibrant spirit and resilience of West Bengal in the ISPL T10 Street Premier League. The franchise made an unforgettable debut by emerging as the champions of the inaugural 2024 season, setting a benchmark for excellence and competitive intensity. Owned by Aksha Kamboj and co-owned by Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor, the Tiigers bring together a talented squad driven by passion, discipline, and teamwork. The ownership group is committed to building a high-performance culture that goes beyond the game--fostering unity, integrity, and a deep connection with fans across Kolkata and the state. With a vision rooted in growth and community pride, Tiigers of Kolkata continue to inspire the next generation of sporting talent while striving for greater heights in the seasons ahead.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)