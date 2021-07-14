To meet growing demand, AI Proptech company, Hipla raises pre-series A

You would like to read
- Garima Kaul's 'Desire?' lifts the cloak of invisibility over asexuality!
- GM Test Series providing excellence in professional courses with online test series
- All-new vivo X60 Series registers more than 200% pre-book orders compared to previous generation
- Abhay Aggarwal's entrepreneurial excellence from mineral processing to tech startups
- MX TakaTak collaborates with movies- Madam Chief Minister, Red, Eeswaran as short video partner
Singapore/ Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], July 14 (ANI/PRNewswire): To meet the growth in demand from enterprise customers, (https://hipla.io/) Hipla Technologies has raised a pre-series A round of USD500,000.
This capital injection will bolster and accelerate Hipla Technologies product distribution for their 360* Facility and EHS(Environment, Health, and Safety) management solution stack.
Sandeep Kaul, the CEO, shared his thoughts behind the recent spurt in product demand, "Every office and workspace is now looking to accommodate a Hybrid setup. Even before the pandemic, leading facility and admin managers were focussed on digitally transforming their offices and factories. Keeping this in mind, a fullstack, ready to use product that comes with inbuilt workflows has finally provided managers with a solution they can depend on."
Hipla's goal is to improve the experience of a billion+ people at their workplaces every day and its plug and play solution automates Access Control, Facility Management and Safety and Security Compliance.
Hipla's customers do not need to buy additional hardware and the solution integrates with their existing hardware. The product is "ready to deploy" out of box and blends with the customer's brand.
The solution led by a team of domain-experts leverages advanced artificial intelligence, big data and computer vision to create intuitive automation and insight-driven solutions for enterprise workspaces, factories and educational campuses.
"Hipla has - over the years - carved a special place for Office and Campus automation. We are a one-stop-shop for facility managers, EHS heads and business owners- giving them a consolidated platform to use, analyze and bundle various apps for 360 degree facility, safety and security management."- Sandeep Kaul, CEO, Hipla Technologies.
He also added "More than 40% of Hipla's current client base are Fortune 500 companies and our plan is to deploy this capital to fulfil demand and maximise sales effort to effectively distribute our product to those who need it, from manufacturing hubs, office campuses, schools to medical centres and ancillary units."
Puneet Aggarwal (Multi asset investor), Deepak R.(Real Estate Developer) and other senior professionals from US investment bank and PE fund participated in this round.
Media Contact:
Sandeep Kaul
Cc : Saras Sachdev
Hipla Technologies
Sandeep.k@hipla.io
This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor